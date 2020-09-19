#EdoDecides2020: Excitement as Obaseki massively defeats Ize-Iyamu at polling unit

#EdoDecides2020: Excitement as Obaseki massively defeats Ize-Iyamu at polling unit

Saturday, September 19, 2020 4:48 pm


Obaseki’s Supporters rejoicing

By Ayorinde Oluokun

Results of Saturday’s Edo governorship election are gradually rolling in following conclusion of voting and collation of ballots across most of the polling units in the state.
In one of the early results, Governor Godwin Obaseki massively defeated his main opponent, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of All Progressives Congress, APC at his Oredo Ward 4, Unit 19. Obaseki scored 184 votes at the unit while Ize- Iyamu scored 62 votes.
 Announcement of the result by the polling officer sent supporters of Obaseki into ecstasy, with songs of Obaseki, ‘pepper them renting’the air
He also won in other units in the ward.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 hours ago

    EdoDecides2020: Esan South voters ignore social distancing
    4 hours ago

    S/Leone: Tackling Covid-19 Head On- Rtd Brigadier Kelly Conteh, NACOVERC Boss
    5 hours ago

    S/Leone: Our Covid Response Plan in the Agricultural Sector –Minister of Agriculture and Forestry
    5 hours ago

    S/Leone: How we sustain smooth Trade during Covid-19 –Minister of Trade and Industry
    5 hours ago

    Sierra Leone: We Have Developed an Infrastructural Game Plan –Dr. Tambi
    5 hours ago

    Bank of Sierra Leone Governor: “We have restored International Confidence on the economy amidst Covid”
    6 hours ago

    Ize-Iyamu votes, expresses optimism of winning
    6 hours ago

    EdoDecides2020: Drama as Obaseki ransacks journalist’s cars at Polling Unit