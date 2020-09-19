#EdoDecides2020: Excitement as Obaseki massively defeats Ize-Iyamu at polling unit
Saturday, September 19, 2020 4:48 pm
Obaseki’s Supporters rejoicing
By Ayorinde Oluokun
Results of Saturday’s Edo governorship election are gradually rolling in following conclusion of voting and collation of ballots across most of the polling units in the state.
In one of the early results, Governor Godwin Obaseki massively defeated his main opponent, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of All Progressives Congress, APC at his Oredo Ward 4, Unit 19. Obaseki scored 184 votes at the unit while Ize- Iyamu scored 62 votes.
Announcement of the result by the polling officer sent supporters of Obaseki into ecstasy, with songs of Obaseki, ‘pepper them renting’the air
