#EdoDecides2020: There is slow arrival of materials at Ehor

Saturday, September 19, 2020 10:00 am


Richard Elesho/ Benin-City

As the Edo Governorship election slowly gets underway, some eligible voters have complained about the late arrival of election materials in parts of Edo South Senatorial District.

At Arousa Primary School, Ehor, the administrative head of Uhunwuode Local Government Area voters turned out early, but were disappointed that INEC staff did not report that early. At about 8.40 am, the ad-hoc staff started arriving and setting up the three polling units in the school.

Materials were still being expected in adjoining communities like Ujama, Ukpogu when Pm News visited.

Ojie Ogedemgbe, a community leader expressed hope that the early delays would be corrected. “You know things like this are not unusual in human efforts. Let us hope that now that the materials are here, everything will go on smoothly.

 

