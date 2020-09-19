Ize-Iyamu votes, expresses optimism of winning

Ize-Iyamu votes, expresses optimism of winning

Saturday, September 19, 2020 12:52 pm


 

Ize-Iyamu voting

Jethro Ibileke
Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the Edo Governorship election on Saturday, Sept. 19 cast his vote at Ugboko ward 4, unit 26, Orhionmwon Local Government Council of the state at about 9: 25 am.
Ize-Iyamu joined the queue at his polling unit located at Iguododo Primary school at about 9:20am before casting his vote at about 9: 25am.
Speaking to journalists after exercising his franchise, Ize-Iyamu commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a peaceful conduct of the electoral process.
He also commended INEC for adhering to the Covid 19 protocol.
“The process is good and going on smoothly; there is no thuggery and violence, the place is peaceful and calm.
“I am happy that INEC has a thermometer to check temperature and they also give out face masks to our people.
“We encourage our people to come out in batches so they can strictly adhere to the Covid-19 protocols of social distances”.
He said he had not been able to get information about the conduct of the election across the state due to the poor network at his voting community.
He expressed optimism that he would emerge victorious in the election saying “I am confident of victory across the 18 LGAs of the State”.
Accreditation and voting commenced simultaneously at Ugboko ward 5, unit 26 at about 8: 46 am amidst the presence of security personnel.
