PBBNaija: Will Ozo be disqualified come Sunday?

PBBNaija: Will Ozo be disqualified come Sunday?

Saturday, September 19, 2020 10:46 am


Ozo

Ozo

By Nehru Odeh
BBNaija housemate, Ozo took his much-talked-about show of love for Nengi in the house a notch higher last night. But that was Janus-faced because no one  can tell what would be the consequence of that singular action.
However that drama not only kept fans who were glued to their television watching to see what Ozo was up to, awake through the night,  it has also kept tongues wagging and triggered a huge debate on social media whether that bravado was enough to earn him a third strike
Ozo, who has never hidden his love for Nengi, though locked in a love triangle with her and Dorathy, stayed with Nengi late into the night.
This created palpable tension within the house so much so that the other housemates were worried about the mess Ozo was getting himself into. Surprisingly, the housemates put up a show of love and comradeship when they sent Vee several times to ask Ozo to leave the longue. Before then the housemates had never demonstrated such love for any of their colleagues.
Ozo’s action made many anxious, with some pleading that he should leave the lounge before he broke one of the house rules, while others prayed  he should stay the night so that Biggie can disqualify him.
Ozo wasn’t supposed to stay the night with Nengi at the Head of House lounge. One of the house rules forbids visitors from staying the night at the lounge.
Though many are comparing Ozo’s action with Erica’s, which earned her a strike, the difference is that Erica slept at the lounge, but Ozo didn’t. So I don’t think he has broken any house rule, and that is not enough to him another strike.
However, Ozo is walking a tight rope, as he alongside Dorathy, Trikytee and Laycon are on the eviction list. Will Ozo be evicted come Sunday night? Your guess is as good as mine.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    56 mins ago

    #EdoDecides2020: There is slow arrival of materials at Ehor
    1 hour ago

    #EdoDecides2020: Voters turn out in large number before INEC officials!
    2 hours ago

    #EdoDecides2020: The 5 Main Victory Factors Today
    3 hours ago

    #EdoDecides2020: Why I will disobey IGP’s order to leave Benin-Wike
    11 hours ago

    #EdoDecides2020: PDP alleges restriction of Wike’s movement in Benin
    12 hours ago

    #EdoDecides2020: Yiaga Africa deploys PVT to check the credibility of election results
    12 hours ago

    #EdoDecides2020: Obaseki assures of safety
    12 hours ago

    #EdoDecides: We’ll enforce compliance with Covid-19 protocols- INEC