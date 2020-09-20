EdoDecides2020: Obaseki, Wike react to PDP victory

The newly reelected Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has reiterated his commitment and that of his Deputy, Philip Shuaibu to making Edo State great.

Obaseki stated this on Sunday in Government House Benin-City immediately he was returned winner of the Edo Governorship Election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The Governor thanked President Muhammodu Buhari, INEC and the security agencies for allowing the will of the people to prevail as expressed at the polls. He also appreciated his party and fellow Governors for standing with him on the storm.

“Words fail me in salutinthe teaming supporters who displayed courage in the face of fierce intimidation and brutalisation. The collective will of Edo people made it possible for us to triumph over godfatherism.

“I’m eternally grateful to my party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and my brother-governors, not only for giving us the umbrella during our political storm, but for the hard works which has brought me back as governor.

“Our success has reinforced my belief that there is nothing we cannot achieve as a people of we put forces together and collectively call on God for support.

The Governor attributed his victory to God.

In a related development, the Governor of Rivers State who served as Chairman of PDP Campaign Council for Edo Governorship Election, Nyeson Wike also thanked the Edo State electorate, the media and his fellow PDP Governor’s for their efforts in ensuring a glorious outing for the party and it’s candidate during the election.

Wike who addressed journalists in Benin-City described the PDP victory as a destruction of god fatherism in Edo State politics. He noted that Obaseki was the man God used to fight godfatherism.

“If for nothing we have achieved the dismantling of godfatherism in Edo politics. Edo people have spoken and say you cannot tie our fate in one man hands and that was what Edo people did yesterday.