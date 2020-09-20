#EdoDecides2020: Oshiomhole holds ground against PDP incursion at home

Sunday, September 20, 2020 8:16 am


Oshiomhole and Obaseki

 

By Richard Elesho

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole proved his political mettle at home during the on-going Edo State Governorship Election. His party clearly defeated incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki candidate of the People’s Democratic. Party, PDP
The result as given by Prof. Chinelu of Federal University Petroleum Technology, the Electoral Officer for Etsako West shows that the APC candidate Pastor Osagoe Ize Iyamu polled 26,149 votes to roundly defeat Obaseki who polled 17,959 votes. 48,846 voters were accredited for the election. Some votes were canceled in Ward 10.
The PDP agent at the State Collation Centre however raised eye brow at the result. He said there was over voting in three Polling Units of Ward 12 and that the result from those places ought to be rejected.
The Election Officer acknowledged the complaints. She however explained that she lacked power to invalidate the votes on the field and urged the State Returning Officer to exercise his discretion on the matter.
Before the election, there was much acrimony between Oshiomhole and Obaseki his former political godson. The latest result has shown that the former APC Chairman is not a push over at home.

