#EdoDecides2020: PDP’s Obaseki Leading So Far in Results

Sunday, September 20, 2020 7:57 am


Ize-Iyamu-and-Obaseki

By Ayorinde Oluokun

Announcement of results collated from local government areas in the Saturday’s Edo govern has started. This exercise was kicked off just before 6 a.m on Sunday at the state collation centre, INEC headquarters, Benin.

Speaking before the commencement of the process, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner for Edo, Mr John Alalibo said results from 10 local government areas were already available at the collation centre while results from other five local governments were being expected.
The candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP defeated his main opponent, Pastor Osagie Ize- Iyamu in the results of the most of the local governments announced so far. However, the APC candidate has won in two local governments Etsako West where former APC Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole hails from and Owan East

Igueben LGA

APC – 5199

PDP – 7870

Esan North East LGA

APC- 6556

PDP- 13579

Esan Central LGA

APC – 6719

PDP – 10794

Ikpoba- Oha

APC – 18, 218

PDP – 41, 030

Egor LGA

APC – 10202

PDP – 27621

Uhunwonde LGA

APC – 5, 972

PDP – 10, 022

Owan East LGA

APC – 19295

PDP- 14762

Owan West LGA

APC – 11193

PDP – 11485

Esan South- East

APC – 9237

PDP- 10565

Ovia North East

APC – 9907

PDP -16987

Etsako West

APC- 26140

PDP- 17959

