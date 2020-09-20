EdoDecides2020: PDP’s Obaseki Leading So Far in Results

Sunday, September 20, 2020 7:57 am
By Ayorinde Oluokun
Announcement of results collated from local government areas in the Saturday’s Edo govern has started. This exercise was kicked off just before 6 a.m on Sunday at the state collation centre, INEC headquarters, Benin.
Speaking before the commencement of the process, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner for Edo, Mr John Alalibo said results from 10 local government areas were already available at the collation centre while results from other five local governments were being expected.
The candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP defeated his main opponent, Pastor Osagie Ize- Iyamu in the results of the most of the local governments announced so far. However, the APC candidate has won in two local governments Etsako West where former APC Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole hails from and Owan East
Igueben LGA
APC – 5199
PDP – 7870
Esan North East LGA
APC- 6556
PDP- 13579
Esan Central LGA
APC – 6719
PDP – 10794
Ikpoba- Oha
APC – 18, 218
PDP – 41, 030
Egor LGA
APC – 10202
PDP – 27621
Uhunwonde LGA
APC – 5, 972
PDP – 10, 022
Owan East LGA
APC – 19295
PDP- 14762
Owan West LGA
APC – 11193
PDP – 11485
Esan South- East
APC – 9237
PDP- 10565
Ovia North East
APC – 9907
PDP -16987
Etsako West
APC- 26140
PDP- 17959
