#EdoDecides2020: PDP’s Obaseki still leading as 15 LGA results are released

Sunday, September 20, 2020 11:19 am


Governor Godwin Obaseki

As things are, the electoral duel is clearly between Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party and his APC counterpart, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu. So far, the collated results of the governorship election announced in 15 LGAs by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) shows Obaseki still leading.

In fact, he has scored 274,373 votes in 15 local governments, while APC’s Ize-Iyamu polled 194,166.

Obaseki, so far, is leding in 11 councils, while Ize-Iyamu captured only two, one of which is Adams Oshiomhole’s LG of Etsako West.

As the remainig results from five local governments are awaited, below are the results for 15 local governments:

Esan West

APC – 7,189
PDP – 17,434
Oredo

APC – 18,365
PDP – 43,498

Esan South-East

APC – 9,237
PDP – 10,563

Etsako West

APC – 26,140
PDP – 17,959

Ovia North-East

APC – 9,907
PDP – 16,987

Owan West

APC – 11,193
PDP – 11,485

Owan East

APC – 19,295
PDP – 14,762

Egor

APC – 10,202
PDP – 27,621

Uhunmwonde

APC – 5,972
PDP – 10,022

Ikpoba Okha

APC – 18,218
PDP – 41,030

Esan Central

APC – 6,719
PDP – 10,794

Esan North-East

APC – 6556
PDP – 13,579

Igueben LG

APC – 5199
PDP – 7870

Akoko Edo LG

APC : 22,963

PDP: 20,101
Etsako East LG

APC :17,011

PDP : 10,668

 

