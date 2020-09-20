EdoDecides2020: PDP’s Obaseki still leading as 15 LGA results are released

As things are, the electoral duel is clearly between Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party and his APC counterpart, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu. So far, the collated results of the governorship election announced in 15 LGAs by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) shows Obaseki still leading.

In fact, he has scored 274,373 votes in 15 local governments, while APC’s Ize-Iyamu polled 194,166.

Obaseki, so far, is leding in 11 councils, while Ize-Iyamu captured only two, one of which is Adams Oshiomhole’s LG of Etsako West.

As the remainig results from five local governments are awaited, below are the results for 15 local governments:

Esan West

APC – 7,189

PDP – 17,434

READ ALSO Ize-Iyamu takes campaign to three Etsako LGAs

Oredo

APC – 18,365

PDP – 43,498

Esan South-East

APC – 9,237

PDP – 10,563

Etsako West

APC – 26,140

PDP – 17,959

Ovia North-East

APC – 9,907

PDP – 16,987

Owan West

APC – 11,193

PDP – 11,485

Owan East

APC – 19,295

PDP – 14,762

Egor

APC – 10,202

PDP – 27,621

Uhunmwonde

APC – 5,972

PDP – 10,022

Ikpoba Okha

APC – 18,218

PDP – 41,030

Esan Central

APC – 6,719

PDP – 10,794

Esan North-East

APC – 6556

PDP – 13,579

Igueben LG

APC – 5199

PDP – 7870

Akoko Edo LG

APC : 22,963

PDP: 20,101

READ ALSO We will soon replace Edo lawmakers who deserted – Obaseki

Etsako East LG

APC :17,011

PDP : 10,668