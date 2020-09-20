EdoDecides2020: PDP’s Obaseki still leading as 15 LGA results are released

Sunday, September 20, 2020 11:19 am
As things are, the electoral duel is clearly between Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party and his APC counterpart, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu. So far, the collated results of the governorship election announced in 15 LGAs by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) shows Obaseki still leading.
In fact, he has scored 274,373 votes in 15 local governments, while APC’s Ize-Iyamu polled 194,166.
Obaseki, so far, is leding in 11 councils, while Ize-Iyamu captured only two, one of which is Adams Oshiomhole’s LG of Etsako West.
As the remainig results from five local governments are awaited, below are the results for 15 local governments:
Esan West
APC – 7,189
PDP – 17,434
READ ALSO Ize-Iyamu takes campaign to three Etsako LGAs
Oredo
APC – 18,365
PDP – 43,498
Esan South-East
APC – 9,237
PDP – 10,563
Etsako West
APC – 26,140
PDP – 17,959
Ovia North-East
APC – 9,907
PDP – 16,987
Owan West
APC – 11,193
PDP – 11,485
Owan East
APC – 19,295
PDP – 14,762
Egor
APC – 10,202
PDP – 27,621
Uhunmwonde
APC – 5,972
PDP – 10,022
Ikpoba Okha
APC – 18,218
PDP – 41,030
Esan Central
APC – 6,719
PDP – 10,794
Esan North-East
APC – 6556
PDP – 13,579
Igueben LG
APC – 5199
PDP – 7870
Akoko Edo LG
APC : 22,963
PDP: 20,101
READ ALSO We will soon replace Edo lawmakers who deserted – Obaseki
Etsako East LG
APC :17,011
PDP : 10,668
What do you think?