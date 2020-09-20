Sierra Leone Commercial Bank MD: “We lead in Covid -19 Prevention and Treatment”

In line with its leadership position in the banking landscape in the country, the Sierra Leone Commercial Bank has been in the lead in complimenting President Julius Maada Bio’s government effort in the prevention, protection and treatment of covid-19, even before the registration of the first index case in March 2020, revealed the bank’s Managing Director, Fidelis Turay.

The bank is the first financial institution to engage in the massive sensitization about the prevention and the fight against the disease, starting in the capital city, Freetown and later in the provinces, prior the first index case of corona virus infection in the country.

As a responsible bank, meeting promptly its Corporate Social Responsibility (CRS) obligations to the nation, the bank donated Le 500, Million to National covid-19 Emergency Response Centre (NACOVERC) and less than 24 hours later, donated healthcare items and protective gears worth Le 250, Million to the Military Hospital, Wilberforce, the epicenter in the treatment of covid patients. These twin donations were made on 2nd and 3rd July, respectively.

These donations by the bank , according to its Managing Director, is to accelerate the already impressive recovery rate of the country, in relation to the total infected rates, geared towards ensuring financial stability in the banking industry and overall economic growth and development in the country.

By taking the lead role in the covid fight since its inception in March, Sierra Leone Commercial Bank has lived up to its traditional role as leader in the banking industry and the peoples’ first choice in banking services in the country.

The Le 500 Million donated to NACOVERC was applauded by its team lead, Brig (rtd) Kellie Conteh as a “timely intervention”, while the Le 250 Million worth of items donated to covid treatment hospital at Wilberforce was received by the commanding officer, Joint Military Unit (JMU) at 34 Military Hospital, Lt .Col. Dr. Stephen Sevalie, who lauded the “numerous support given by the bank to various institutions taking the lead in the fight against the disease nationwide. He remarked that the donation by SLCB to 34 hospital, is a contribution to the overall national development, as the hospital is the lead treatment center of covid-19 in Sierra Leone. Col.Sevalie further remarked that “SLCB presentation is a contribution to patients care with a rage of medical items by the bank, also form the pillar and a critical requirement in the fight against the virus, concluding with a prayer for SLCB to get the necessary support needed for the bank to continue to grow to higher heights.

Apart from these two donations towards the covid fight, SLCB had demonstrated the singular passion in massive sensitization campaign, nationwide, on covid prevention and protection.

Today, the bank is the leading bank in the country, both in assets and profitability. It has automated all its nationwide branches in operations, putting its customers first in all its business transactions. Its current Managing Director, Fidelis Turay, is a silent goal-getter and a team-spirited player, who, firmly believes in collective achievements for every banking operations.

The bank is standing tall among other banking institutions in the country, as a leader in all operations, ranging from banking, down to even sporting activities. Little wonder, when covid struck, the bank was the first to respond positively towards minimizing the impact of the pandemic on all sectors of life, justifying its lead role in all sectors of operations in the country.

Its Managing Director sums it all: “we are leaders due to our unquenchable appetite to lead in all activities, ranging from financial service provision to our numerous corporate services to the nation”.