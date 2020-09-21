5th Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit Holds

The Fifth Kaduna Economic and Investment (KADINVEST) Summit held today, 21 September. A Special Guest of Honour was President Muhammadu Buhari who praised the Nasir El-Rufai Government for “its efforts to establish its credentials as the investment destination of choice in Nigeria.”

Before him, El-Rufai had explained that Kaduna State had, according to a report by newnigeriannewspaper.com, attracted both domestic and foreign investments worth about $800 million since 2015, with investors pledging a further $2.1bn. The Governor said ‘’Kaduna has faced fiscal headwinds as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, with several mitigating strategies aimed at repositioning the state to maintain solvency and emerge stronger post pandemic.’’

History of KADINVEST

The maiden edition, called KADINVEST 1.0, held from 6th to 7th April, 2016. The theme was ‘’Let’s Move Kaduna into the Global Economy’’. El-Rufai revealed that the program attracted 25 businesses, local as well as foreign investments worth $500 million. “The summit also facilitated investments through the creation of a one-stop shop and operationalising of the ease of doing business charter, to break down barriers to investments and expansion of the fiscal space,’’ he added. The Governor further said that the second edition of the summit, KADINVEST 2.0, witnessed the launching of Kaduna State Development Plan(SDP) and ‘’Sector Implementation Plan(SIP) as a vehicle to achieving SDP through annual budgeting framework.’’

‘’The Ease of Doing Business charter, Bus Rapid Transit(BRT) system, the Eyes and Ears Citizens Engagement platform were all launched at KADINVEST 2.0,’’ he added.

According to him, a three-year Memorandum of Understand (MoU) with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), to help drive the economic development of the state was, as contained in the report, signed at the event. He further said that, that edition of the summit attracted ‘’a number of foreign Direct Investments to the state, especially Olam Poultry and Feed mill, Mass Housing at Millennium City and KADICT.’’

The governor also, as stated in the same report, said that Kaduna State Infrastructure Masterplan (2015-2050), 14 + investments solidified through foreign and local domestic investments were launched at the third edition of KADINVEST 3.0. He added that the summit focused on building human capital, adding that it attracted 79% Foreign Direct Investment and 21% Domestic Investment.

‘’Last year, KADINVEST 4.0 focused on the operationalisation of Kaduna Industrial Plan and Improvement of the investment portfolio by 300%’’, he further pointed out. Kaduna, as he revealed, was launched into the Industry 4.0 phase “by focusing on developing a knowledge driven economy while revamping industries, during the summit.

El-Rufai said that Kaduna state took some measures in order to mitigate the effects of Covid-19, by commencing staff verification and screening to reduce overhead cost. According to him, the government revised the 2020 budget to manage the revenue and expenditure impact of COVID-19.

At the virtual event, President Muhammadu Buhari told indigenes of the state to cooperate with the government and security agencies to secure “peace and harmony in the state.” The President said: “We must live together as brothers and sisters because without peace, development cannot take place. “I wish to commend the efforts of the Kaduna State Government to establish its credentials as one of the new investment destinations of choice in Nigeria. These efforts have received just recognition in the response of the business community which has put in new investments in the state.

“This is a further affirmation of the ranking of the state as Number One for Ease of Doing Business by the World Bank’s Doing Business Report 2018. I call on the Kaduna State Government to keep up these laudable efforts and surpass the impressive results already attained,” he said.

He added: “Therefore, I am impressed that the Kaduna State Government has from inception used KADInvest as a serious platform for showcasing its investment potentials. The state’s commitment to consistent implementation of the Ease of Doing Business Charter is exemplary, including its ability to increase its Internally Generated Revenue to N44bn in 2019 from N13bn in 2015 without hiking tax rates. This is very laudable.’’

Buhari praised the Kaduna State government for holding it regularly since since 2016.

“It is a fitting statement of the resilience of the Kaduna State Government that it is able to host the 2020 edition amidst the severe disruptions to the normal order caused by Covid-19. This is the sort of determined focus that can help the country to navigate the challenging consequences of the pandemic.

“It was my pleasure to commission the Olam Hatchery and Feed Mill project in 2017, about 18 months after the ground-breaking was done at the first edition of KADInvest in 2016. It is commendable that investors like Tomato Jos are creating jobs in the agribusiness sector, taking advantage of Kaduna State’s prioritisation of agriculture.

“I also note with delight the success of new investments in renewable energy like Blue Camel and tractor assembly and the revitalisation of poultry farms across the state. The ongoing development of iron mining and steel processing capacity in the state through investments by African Natural Resources and Mines Limited is especially commendable.”

“We believe that much can be done at the sub-national level to drive human capital development and expand economic opportunity. I note with delight the massive investments in infrastructure upgrade Kaduna State is executing through the urban renewal programmes in Kaduna, Kafanchan and Zaria.

“Given the track record since 2015, I have no doubt that the Kaduna State Government and its private sector partners will take full advantage of the economic windows that are being opened by Federal Government investments such as the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline.

“The state government should afford full cooperation and support to cross-border federal projects such as the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano pipeline and the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Highway.”

Why KADiINVEST?

Hajiya Umma Aboki, the Executive Secretary, Kaduna state Investment and Promotion Agency, recently told journalists that KADinvest “is an annual platform for showcasing the rich investment opportunities across many sectors of the state economy.”

She added that it “is about Expanding Investment Frontiers while the state government is committed to deepen and expand investments in the state.”