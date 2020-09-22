Minister of Youth and Sports Extols Senator Remi Tinubu at 60

Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare has described Chief (Mrs.) Oluremi Tinubu, the Senator representing Lagos Central at the National Assembly as an exemplary woman and a pillar of strength to progressive politics in Nigeria.

The Minister in his goodwill message to Senator Tinubu on her 60th birthday noted that the former First Lady of Lagos State is an achiever and role model who has consistently used her time and resources to better the lives of the downtrodden, motivate young people and inspire other women.

Mr. Dare recalled her time as the First Lady of Lagos State she founded the New Era Foundation to promote literacy among secondary school students in the state through the Spelling Bee Competition adding that through the initiative, thousands of students were motivated to take their education seriously while past winners of the competition through her scholarship scheme attained higher goals in life.

“Senator Tinubu remains a worthy source of inspiration to many young people in Lagos and across Nigeria. She used her positions to influence them for positive actions that will impact the society and better their lives. Through her Spelling Bee Competition and annual End of the Year event for children she helped many to discover God-given talents. The symbolism of the ‘One Day Governor’ Prize for the Spelling Bee Winner set a new standard in the mobilisation of the talent and creativity of young people,” the Minister said.

Speaking further on other sterling qualities of the wife of the National Leader of All Progressive Congress, the Minister also revealed that Senator Tinubu as the wife of an outstanding political leader opened her heart and home to receive associates of her husband and played a perfect co-host to many people across the country regardless of their tribe, religion and political persuasion.

“She is a relentless supporter and pillar of strength to our leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in all his principled struggles for a better and prosperous Nigeria that is built on fairness, social and economic justice. As an icon of progressive politics herself she continues to work at the National Assembly to give quality representation to the people of her Senatorial District and Nigerians in general.

“On the joyous occasion of her 6oth birthday, it is noteworthy that Senator Tinubu is still unrelenting in her commitment to service. I wish her more strength, good health and abundance of God’s grace for the years ahead in service of our country and humanity,” the Minister concluded.

Her Life Story

Pator Oluremi Tinubu was born on 21 September 1960. She hails from Ogun State, Nigeria. Oluremi Tinubu is the former first Lady of Lagos State and currently a Senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District at the Nigerian National Assembly. She is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Political Party.

Pastor Oluremi Tinubu was, as contained in different writings on her (aggregated by Wikipedia) youngest of 12 children; she was raised in Ogun State.

Tinubu received a B.S. in Education from the University of Ife, and a National Certificate of Education in Botany and Zoology from the Adeyemi College of Education.

She became the First Lady of Lagos State when her husband, Bola Tinubu, was elected as governor. As first lady, she established the New Era Foundation, dedicated to establishing centres for “all round development of young ones and promote public awareness on environmental health and community service.”

When Tinubu was elected, it was challenged at the Legislative House Election Petition Tribunal -which would later convene and uphold the election in 2012.

Tinubu was one of over 100 senators elected in the 8th assembly in 2015. However, only six of these were women. The others were Stella Oduah and Uche Ekwunife, who both represent Anambra, Fatimat Raji Rasaki, Rose Okoji Oko and Binta Garba. At the 2019 general elections, she retained her senatorial seat representing Lagos Central, making it her third tenure in office.

is married to former Governor and Senator of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu. She is a Christian and an ordained pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.