Obaseki receives Certificate of Return, extends olive branch to Oshiomhole, Ize-Iyamu, APC

By Jethro Ibileke

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State was on Tuesday issued with his certificate of return as governor-elect by the the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s Commissioner in charge of Edo, Bayelsa and Rivers states, Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu.

The ceremony took place at the INEC headquarters in Benin City, the state capital.

Agbamuche-Mbu noted that the presentation of Certificate of Return is in fulfillment of the statutory obligation of the commission as required by the electoral law.

“This occasion is made possible because of the successful conduct of the governorship election on Saturday.

“I must thank all stakeholders and the good and peace-loving people of Edo state for your contribution and commitment to credible and safe conclusion of the election process in Edo State.

“INEC has played its humble part and we always maintain that a successfully conducted election is a collective effort as this election has proven to be,” she said.

On his part, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Edo State, Alalibo Johnson, expressed appreciation to the security agencies for their collaboration which led to the huge success of the poll.

According to him, “Section 76 of the Electoral Act 2010 as amended has mandated the commission to issue Certificate of Return within seven days to the candidate who wins the election. This event is another fulfilment of the law.”

Responding, the governor-elect, Godwin Obaseki, expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring that the Edo State governorship election was free, fair and credible.

He added that the President had the option to ensure the APC candidate won the governorship election in the state, but decided to do the right thing and allowed the votes of the people to count.

“I thank President Muhammadu Buhari for the part he played in ensuring a free, fair and credible election. He will be remembered as the father of democracy in Nigeria. He had a choice to ensure his party was declared winner but insisted that the right thing be done,” he said.

Commenting on the conduct of the election, the governor commended the leadership of INEC for their unbiased role in the election and the commission’s national chairman’s ability to withstand pressure as an umpire.

He said: “I want to thank the INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu for his intellect in introducing technology to provide transparency in the process.

“He should be hailed by all as INEC was able to view results as the counting of votes was ongoing in units across the state. This has introduced another ornament of transparency in the way we do election in Nigeria.”

Obaseki also used the occasion to extend the olive branch to the former national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, the party’s gubernatorial candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and other members of the party to join hands with his administration in developing the state.

“I use this opportunity to reach out to our brothers on the other side of the divide as we are one family in the pursuit to provide public good for our citizens. The election shows that they trust us more now to provide leadership. It doesn’t mean the opposition parties don’t have a role to play.”

“I use this opportunity to extend the hands of fellowship to my brother, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and his other colleagues in the APC as well as other parties to join hands with us to move Edo forward.

“I call on Adams Oshiomhole that the fight is over and he should come and join in building the house which he was part of in laying the foundation. We have no malice but only disagree on the approach in moving Edo forward.”

Obaseki praised the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for its tenacity and doggedness in ensuring the party got victory.

“Technology is the way to go, if we must have free, fair and credible elections in the future. Edo people spoke and their voices were heard because INEC did its best, did its job and decided to remain impartial in the whole process of the election.

“I also thank the Benin Monarch, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, for his fatherly role in ensuring that the election was peaceful. I thank Edo people and Clergy men for their prayers and support towards ensuring a successful election. I thank God for helping Edo State conduct an election which many predicted would be bloody and characterised by violence, but God stepped in and made it peaceful,” he added.