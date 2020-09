As the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) mobilizes its members to begin nationwide strike on Monday, 28 September, over increase in fuel price and electricity tariffs, the National Union of Banks, Insurance, and Financial Institutions Employees (NUBIFIE) has directed all its members to comply fully with the directive.

This is contained in letter dated September 22, 2020, and signed by its secretary, Mohammed L. Sheikh.

See the letter below: