How Tanker accident claim about 30 lives in Lokoja



Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

More facts have emerged about the early morning multiple accidents that claimed many lives in Lokoja on Wednesday. The casualty figure is variously put between 20 – 40 persons.

Eye witnesses said the accident was caused when a fully loaded fuel tanker experienced brake failure. As the driver lost control of the vehicle, it eventually fell on five other smaller vehicles, triggered an explosion and killed many people. Many of the dead were burnt beyond recognition.

Those who died in the accident included some students of Kogi State Polytechnic, secondary school students notably Baptist Group of schools and primary school pupils. A businessman, Olu Samson his wife and two children were also said to have died in the accident.



A tricycle operator who identified hi.self as Bolu narrated how the accident occured. He claimed just immediately the tanker passed him by, he saw the driver desperately gesticulating with his hand to alert people about the brake failure.

“It’s only God that saved me.” He said.

The Federal Road Safety Commission whose men along with other security agencies supervised the rescue operations confirmed the death of 23 persons. The State Sector Commander, Idris Fika Ali also disclosed that one baby survived the accident with injuries.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has expressed shock over the unfortunate fatal tanker explosion. He described it as the worst tragedy the State has experienced in recent times.

Bello spoke in statement issued in Lokoja by Mohammed Onogwu, his Chief Press Secretary, CPS.

“Governor Bello is very sad to learn of the tragic loss of lives, many vehicles, property and other valuables in the petrol tanker fire. While expressing his deepest condolences to the family of those affected by the ugly occurrence, he described the unfortunate accident as a sad development and shares the feeling of those who lost their loves ones in this incident.

“The Governor also urged the students of Kogi State Polytechnic to remain calm and peaceful, stating that he equally shared in their grieving moment over the death of some of their colleagues in the disaster.