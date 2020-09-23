Many feared killed in tanker accident in Lokoja

Many feared killed in tanker accident in Lokoja

Wednesday, September 23, 2020 11:47 am


Felele accident scene


Richard Elesho/Lokoja

Many people were feared killed this morning in an accident that happened at Felele on the ever busy Lokoja – Abuja highway. Sources said the accident which occured in the early hours of this morning involved a tanker and some 8 other vehicles.

The fuel tanker was said to have rammed to a parked vehicle and sparked flames. The accident happened when people were rushing out for their daily schedules and unfortunately killed some of them. Students were said to constitute most of the victims.

Personnel of Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC and other law enforcement agencies immediately embarked on rescue operations at the scene.

Efforts to ascertain the casualty figure proved abortive as operatives said they were busy helping the victims and gathering information.

The Felele end of the highway is notorious for such disasters. Tankers and trailers regularly bully other road users resulting in accidents on the road.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 min ago

    Ogun to start work again on Denro-Ishashi-Akute Road, two others
    8 mins ago

    BBNaija: Did Erica know Laycon had sickle cell anaemia?
    4 hours ago

    How much sex should one have?
    6 hours ago

    Oyo Govt re-awards Saki, Oyo Township Roads, expands Energy Ministry
    6 hours ago

    Alleged N37bn missing fund: Zamfara Govt sends security operatives after Yari
    6 hours ago

    Arotile: 12 female officers undergoing training to become NAF pilots 
    6 hours ago

    UNGA Debate: Buhari advocates availability of safe coronavirus vaccines to all
    7 hours ago

    Big companies drilling for water without approval, says FG