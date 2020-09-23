Ogun to start work again on Denro-Ishashi-Akute Road, two others

By Adejoke Monsurat

The Ogun State Executive Council has approved construction of what it described as“three key roads” in the state. Briefing newsmen after a virtual State Exco meeting in Abeokuta on Wednesday, 23 September, the Ogun state capital, Commissioner for Works and Infrastructures, Ade Akinsanya, listed the roads to include the long abandoned 4.65 Kilometre Denro-Isashi-Akute Road; 2.3 Kilometre Olusegun Osoba-Toyin Road in Agbado Area, both in Ifo Local Government Area; as well as 3.2 Kilometre Molipa-Erinlu Road, which connects Ijebu Ode, Odogbolu and Ijebu North East LGs, in Ogun East Senatorial District.

While describing road infrastructure as a catalyst for socio-economic development, the Commissioner noted that the Denro-Ishashi-Akute Road has been abandoned for years and residents in the area have been traumatised by the bad condition of the road.

Akinsanya said the two roads in Ifo Local Government are very vital, adding that “these roads link Ogun with Lagos State and they are parts of the linkage this administration is relying on to revitalise the economy in this area. There will be a brand new road linking this place to Lagos soon”.

He added that the roads when completed will contribute immensely to the socio-economic growth and as well improve the security architecture of the state.

“The impact of the roads would be felt across the state. When work begins, no fewer than 4,000 people would be provided jobs directly and indirectly”, Akinsanya explained.

He, however, disclosed that no fewer than four road projects would be presented to the State Executive Council for approval every two weeks.

The Commissioner further said that some of the roads awarded by the Dapo Abiodun-led administration in the first phase of road projects have been completed, while those that are yet to be completed would be completed as soon as rain subsides.

Speaking on the housing projects, the Special Adviser to Governor Abiodun on Public Communication, Remmy Hazzan, disclosed that different housing projects were going on in different parts of

the state.

He said construction of the affordable housing estates are in going on simultaneously in Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, Kobape, Sagamu, Ijebu-Ode, Ota, Ilaro and other towns in the state.

According to Hazzan, the houses, which are “truly affordable” are being subscribed to by residents in the state.

Scratching the Surface…

Residents of the area though welcomed the announcement, they, however, expressed disappointment that many inner roads connecting the Ope-Ilu- Denro-Ishashi-Akute main artery with the communities were not mentioned. Key among them are Oke-Aro Matogbun road; the road linking Olambe with the expressway in question; Agbado-Ishasi-Orudu road and others.

They, however, prayed that these roads will in future be among the “no fewer than four road projects” that “would be presented to the State Executive Council for approval every two weeks.”