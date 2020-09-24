Akpabio and Udodehe: We are not fighting over 2023 Akwa Ibom governorship

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio and the Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Caretaker Committee, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe have reacted to a piece of fake news purporting that the two leaders are at loggerheads over the 2023 governorship election in Akwa Ibom State.

In a joint press statement signed by Anietie Ekong, Chief Press Secretary to the Honourable Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and Ata Etuk, SA Media and Publicity, to Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, the two leaders submitted:

“There is absolutely no truth in the story. It is a fabrication by the author as no such fight exists between Senator Akpabio and Senator Akpanudoedehe.

Ordinarily we would have ignored this sponsored piece of falsehood but we make bold to state that the story is the handiwork of political jobbers and should be dismissed outrightly.

The claim that Senator Akpabio and Senator Akpanudoedehe are engaged in ‘supremacy battle’ in the Party as alleged in the publication is false and malicious. Both leaders are presently busy in their respective national assignments and maintain a cordial relationship as with other party members.

Contrary to the claim in the publication that the APC boycott of Local Government elections in the State is directly traceable to the clash of interests between Senator Akpabio and Senator Akpanudoedehe, we wish to state that nothing could be further from the truth. Both leaders are in unanimous agreement with the decision of the State Executive Council of the Party which issued a statement directing the boycott of the election which would turn out to be shambolic.

There is need for caution, as the drums that have been beaten by these mischievous authors to allege discontent within the APC, between party chieftains mimics the episode of “the hands of Esau and the voice of Jacob!”

Sometimes people from outside a fold are sponsored to stir rancour and division within the fold, and set members against one another, to divide and destroy them for the benefit of another fold, and renumeration or other material consideration for the injurer. Fortunately both Senator Akpabio and Senator Akpanudoedehe are aware of the machinations of these political jobbers.

Once again we wish to assure the teeming supporters of the All Progressives Congress not to be distracted by by fake news peddled by mischief makers but to remain focused, steadfast and unshaken in their commitment towards building a virile party in the State.

Anietie Ekong

Chief Press Secretary to the Honourable Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

Ata Etuk

SA Media and Publicity, to Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, Ph.D.

Secretary, APC National Caretaker Committee.