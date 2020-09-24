Nigeria@60: How and why we will celebrate for one year – FG

Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja

The Federal Government on Thursday revealed its plans for the ‘low key’ celebration of Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary.

President Muhammadu Buhari had kick-started the celebration with the launch of the logo and the theme for the anniversary celebration last week.

“The theme is ‘Together’, which is aimed at keeping us united and helping us to forge ahead, while the logo is already in the public domain,” the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said while informing journalists that the celebration of the 60th Independence anniversary will last for one year in Abuja.

But the programmes announced on Thursday at the press briefing which was also attended by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Hajiya Sadiyya Farouk, and Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Mallam Ali Isa Pantami will last for one week.

“Before I announce the activities that have been lined-up for the Diamond Jubilee, let me say here that the 60th anniversary celebration will be celebrated for a whole year, ending September 30th 2021,” the Minister said.

“Therefore, there are some activities that may come up after the ones to be announced today. This does not mean there will be daily activities between now and Sept. 30th 2021, but that there will be staggered events during that period. We will ensure to keep you posted,” the Minister said.

Mohammed added that the celebration will be low-key, in line with the Covid-19 global pandemic, which has forced some safety protocols on nations around the world. Therefore, the pomp and pageantry that should have marked the celebration will be largely missing.

He also dismissed arguments that Nigeria’s 60 anniversary is not worthy of celebration because of the challenges facing the country.

According to him, the fact that Nigeria has remained one entity despite the various challenges it has been confronted with is remarkable.

He said: “And our answer to that is contained in our theme of ‘Together’.

“For a country that has gone through a bitter, internecine civil war, years of political crisis, daunting security challenges, including religious and ethnic crisis, etc, our unity and our resilience (which by the way is what diamond represents) are worth celebrating.

“Also, in certain cultures, the age of 60 is seen as the beginning of a new cycle of life, and is usually well marked.

“For Nigeria as a country, the Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari offers a new beginning.

“The Administration is working assiduously to build a new Nigeria, laying the building blocks for industrial and technological development by building massive infrastructures in the areas of power, roads, bridges, rail etc. and by developing human capital.

“The Administration is also fighting corruption, tackling insecurity and diversifying the economy by leveraging ICT, Creative Industry, Agriculture and mining, among others.

“And so, I say, let the celebrations begin, and this is wishing all Nigerians a happy 60th independence anniversary.

See List of activities slated to start this week and extend till next week for the celebration of the Independence anniversary as announced by the Minister of Information at the press conference.

– Public Lecture

Date: Friday September 25th 2020

Venue: National Mosque Conference Hall, Abuja National Mosque

Time: 10.00am

– Special Jumat Prayers

Date: Friday September 25th 2020

Venue: National Mosque, Abuja

Time: 1pm

– Inter-denominational Church Service

Date: Sunday, September 27th 2020

Venue: National Christian Centre, Abuja

Time: 3pm

NOTE: Members of the public can join the church service virtually by logging on to the Youtube Channel of the OSGF at OFFICIALOSGFNG

– Launch of the National Ethics and Integrity Policy as well as Integrity Award by Mr. President to commemorate the 20th anniversary of ICPC

Date: Monday September 28th 2020

Venue: State House, Presidential Villa, Abuja

Time: 10.00am

– Historical Exhibition

Date: Monday, September 28th 2020

Venue: National Press Centre, Radio House, Abuja

Time: 3pm

– Presidential Broadcast

Date: Thursday, October 1st 2020

Venue: From the Presidential Villa

– Guard of Honour/Anniversary Parade

Date: Thursday, October 1st 2020

Venue: Eagle Square, Abuja

Time: 10am