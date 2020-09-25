Access Bank commissions Oniru road project in partnership with Lagos Government

As part of efforts to ensure a hitch-free movement around the Victoria Island – Lekki Axis, Access Bank PLC on Thursday, 24 September, commissioned its Oniru road project with the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in attendance.

Having moved its corporate Head Office from Danmole Street, Victoria island to Oniru, Access Bank undertook a feasibility study on how best to make for ease of movement. In line with this, the Bank has created new concrete-based road networks in the Oniru area, improving and expanding the existing roads, thereby leading to a reduction in commute and travel time by easing movement and decongesting traffic in the area.

Commenting on the project, Herbert Wigwe, Access Bank’s Group Managing Director said that, “At the heart of Access Bank’s business operations is our commitment to offering ‘More’ to our customers and more extensively, positively affecting the communities in which we operate. Our track record speaks for itself as we have successfully executed similar projects in Oyin Jolayemi Street, Danmole Street and other areas. Indeed, community and social impact have become enshrined parts of our DNA as a Bank.

We appreciate the Lagos State Government, led by Dr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for the incredible support received during the execution of this project. Our commitment to facilitating a greater Lagos will not end here and I am truly excited about the infrastructural, technological and social advancements that our partnership will foster.”

The Victoria Island and Lekki axis are two of the most commercial areas in Lagos State, witnessing a huge daily exchange of economic activities and as a result, commuters. About 40% of the employed population in the formal sector in Lagos work in Victoria Island, and a good percentage of these workers have their offices situated around the Oniru axis.

Expressing optimism about how the new and expanded road network will impact the lives of workers and commuters in the region, the Lagos State Governor, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu stated that “I am glad that we achieved more than just creating a world-class road network. We have improved the drainage system of the community, reduced traffic and this has shown our drive to make the life of Lagosians easier.

I am absolutely delighted with Access Bank as they have continued to support Lagos State Government and working with us on numerous projects across the State. Herbert Wigwe and his team have worked really hard to bring this project to life and have supported us on other projects like this. We appreciate the Bank for its contribution to public infrastructure improvement”

The project was executed by renowned engineering firms, Craneburg Construction Company, and Planet Projects Limited (PPL).