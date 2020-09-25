APC National Secretariat speaks on suspension of Fayemi, Ojudu, others

The National Secretariat of All Progressives Congress, APC has described the series of suspensions and counter suspensions of members by different factions of the party in Ekiti State as a nullity.

A faction of the party in Ekiti had suspended Sen. Babafemi Ojudu and 10 others indefinitely for allegedly flouting directive of the party’s national executive on Thursday.

In a statement, Mr Ade Ajayi, the party’s State Publicity Secretary listed those suspended alongside Ojudu to include Ayo Ajibade, Oyetunde Ojo, Femi Adeleye, Chief Akin Akomolafe and Bunmi Ogunleye. The rest are, Bamigboye Adegoroye, Dr Wole Oluyede, Mr Olusoga Owoeye, Mr Dele Afolabi and Toyin Oluwasola.

Ajayi said that the suspension followed the recommendation of the Disciplinary Committee inaugurated by the party’s State Executive Council to investigate the alleged disobedience of certain party members to the National Executive Committee (NEC) on June 25.

However, another faction of the party, led by Senator Tony Adeniyi, in a counter move also announced the suspension of the Ekiti Governor, Kayode Fayemi on Friday morning.

The APC faction accused Fayemi of anti-party activities, working against the interest of the party and failure to organise ward elections.

The group which called itself the authentic State Executive Committee of Ekiti APC said it took the decision to suspend Fayemi on 23 September, a day before the state APC publicity secretary announced the suspension of Ojudu and 11 others.

Adeniyi who claimed he was made the Acting Chairman of the Ekiti APC owing to the “absence of direction or directive from the National Body said the SEC meeting which suspended Fayemi, anchored its action on Section 12.8 of APC Constitution.

However, Spokesman of Governor Fayemi, Yinka Oyebode, described the suspension of his boss by the faction as a joke taken too far.

Mr Yinka Oyebode, Fayemi’s chief press secretary in a post on Facebook also dismissed the APC faction that suspended Fayemi as “an unknown group”

Reacting to the gale of suspensions, the APC, through its National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, advised all members to obey the APC Constitution, while emphasizing that Governor Fayemi remains the leader of the party in the State.

“Governor Kayode Fayemi remains the leader of the party in Ekiti State.

It also emphasized that there is no faction in the Ekiti State chapter of APC.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Architect Paul Omotosho-chaired APC Ekiti State Working Committee is the authentic, valid and duly recognised Executive as no factions or divisions exist in the State Chapter.

“In line with the mandate of the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee and the President’s admonition to party members to ensure and support ongoing amicable and rancour-free settlement of internal party disputes, we call on our esteemed party members and leaders in Ekiti State to be duly guided.

