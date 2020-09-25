Fasoranti at 94: “He recognises Nigerians as the nation’s most important resource”-Osinbajo

Friday, September 25, 2020 11:49 pm
Some Facts About Chief Fasoranti
Fasoranti was the Commissioner for Finance when Chief Adekunle Ajasin was Governor of Ondo State in the Second Republic. Fasoranti, according to Dare Babarinsa, a veteran journalist, was a deciding factor in the emergence of Ajasin as the first governor. “There were three candidates for the governorship ticket of the UPN: Ajasin, Fasanmi and Reverend Abiodun Iluyomade, then the principal of International School, Ibadan. The nomination contest was joined at the Omolere Nursery and Primary School, owned by Fasoranti and run by his wife. Fasoranti, along with Chief C.A Tewe and Chief Phillip Akomolafe, presided over the primary.”
Like Ajasin Fasoranti was a teacher to the core. While Ajasin founded Imade College, Owo Fasoranti, before he retired to Akure, was the principal of Olivet Baptist Boys’ High School, Oyo.
Babarinsa traced the political background of the man to the First republic. “Both Ajasin and Fasoranti were active in the Ondo State Movement which eventually succeeded with the creation of the state in 1976 from the old Western Region. When followers of Chief Awolowo started meeting before the lifting of the ban on politics in 1978, it was usually hosted by Fasoranti in Akure with Ajasin presiding. As the Commissioner for Finance, he was the governor’s right hand man and the main leader of Akure. Fasoranti’s leadership was soon challenged by another faction in Akure led by Chief Olaiya Fagbamigbe, a high-profile publisher, who was then a member of the House of Representatives. When the Second Republic came to grief following the coup of December 31, 1983, Ajasin led his team into detention. Among those detained were the likes of Fasoranti, Chief Adebayo Adefarati, Chief Olusegun Adegoke and Chief (Mrs.) Mobolaji Osomo.”
