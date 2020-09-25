Fasoranti at 94: “He recognises Nigerians as the nation’s most important resource”-Osinbajo

Fasoranti at 94: “He recognises Nigerians as the nation’s most important resource”-Osinbajo

Friday, September 25, 2020 11:49 pm


V. P Yemi Osinbajo, left, and Chief Reuben Fasoranti.jpg

…Some facts on Fasoranti
As leaders across the Southwest region celebrate Pa Reuben Fasoranti, his believe in Nigerians as the nation’s most important resource is commendable according to Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.

Prof. Osinbajo stated this today in his message at a virtual 94th birthday celebration organized in honour of Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

The Vice President noted that “Being a part of the founding of the Action Group and the various other iterations of that idea, the Unity Party of Nigeria and the Alliance for Democracy, Papa has been in the forefront of propagating the idea, strategies and programmes which recognize that the Nigerian person is our nation’s most important resource.”

Speaking about Fasoranti’s ideas, the VP said, “the progressive tendency came to be expressed in the emphasis on free education, free universal healthcare, access to land and other forms of capital to own, to manage businesses, full employment and a robust social safety net for those without work or those who cannot work. But Papa was not merely involved in formulating ideas and strategies, he also played the practical role of working out, how these egalitarian programmes were to be paid for when he served most creditably as Commissioner for Finance in the government of Papa Ajasin, in the old Ondo State.”

Continuing, he said “I am pleased that there is a clear plan to preserve a part of this incredible legacy by the establishment of the Reuben Fasoranti Centre for the Advancement of Democracy. This is a project that deserves the support of all us, individually and collectively.”

While thanking God for the gift of good health for Pa Fasoranti, Prof. Osinbajo prayed that Fasoranti “will live even longer in excellent health, peace and joy and that the Nigeria of your dreams will emerge.”

Pa Fasoranti is a teacher, administrator, politician and national leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere.

Dignitaries at the occasion include former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, the Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Governors of Ondo and Oyo States Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN and Engr. Seyi Makinde.  Others were Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, who represented the APC leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Elder Statesman, Chief Bayo Adebanjo and many others.

Some Facts About Chief Fasoranti

Fasoranti was the Commissioner for Finance when Chief Adekunle Ajasin was Governor of Ondo State in the Second Republic. Fasoranti, according to Dare Babarinsa, a veteran journalist, was a deciding factor in the emergence of Ajasin as the first governor. “There were three candidates for the governorship ticket of the UPN: Ajasin, Fasanmi and Reverend Abiodun Iluyomade, then the principal of International School, Ibadan. The nomination contest was joined at the Omolere Nursery and Primary School, owned by Fasoranti and run by his wife. Fasoranti, along with Chief C.A Tewe and Chief Phillip Akomolafe, presided over the primary.”

Like Ajasin Fasoranti was a teacher to the core. While Ajasin founded Imade College, Owo Fasoranti, before he retired to Akure, was the principal of Olivet Baptist Boys’ High School, Oyo.

Babarinsa traced the political background of the man to the First republic. “Both Ajasin and Fasoranti were active in the Ondo State Movement which eventually succeeded with the creation of the state in 1976 from the old Western Region. When followers of Chief Awolowo started meeting before the lifting of the ban on politics in 1978, it was usually hosted by Fasoranti in Akure with Ajasin presiding. As the Commissioner for Finance, he was the governor’s right hand man and the main leader of Akure. Fasoranti’s leadership was soon challenged by another faction in Akure led by Chief Olaiya Fagbamigbe, a high-profile publisher, who was then a member of the House of Representatives. When the Second Republic came to grief following the coup of December 31, 1983, Ajasin led his team into detention. Among those detained were the likes of Fasoranti, Chief Adebayo Adefarati, Chief Olusegun Adegoke and Chief (Mrs.) Mobolaji Osomo.”

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    16 mins ago

    Mali’s Interim Government: Retired Col. Bah N’Daw sworn in as President
    35 mins ago

    You have shone brightly as businessman, governor and community leader, Makinde celebrates Ladoja at 76
    1 hour ago

    New Emir of Zazzau: Kaduna govt. receives report of kingmakers
    2 hours ago

    Again, court restrains TUC, NLC, others from embarking on strike
    2 hours ago

    Strike: Head of service advises workers to be at work on Monday
    7 hours ago

    Why Buhari renewed appointments of PTDF, PEF, NCDMB bosses – Presidency
    7 hours ago

    Troops kill 21 bandits, lose officer, 2 soldiers in Katsina
    7 hours ago

    Ondo 2020: INEC, security agencies under pressure, says Wike 