New Emir of Zazzau: Kaduna govt. receives report of kingmakers

This is contained in a statement issued in Kaduna by Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser to Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai on Media and Communication.

The statement said that the Zazzau Emirate kingmakers had submitted their report to the Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, as required by law.

It explained that the submission of the kingmakers report is “a step that will trigger the next sequence of events in the chain of reporting and security vetting” of those endorsed by the kingmakers.

Adekeye quoted the Alhaji Balarabe Abbas-Lawal, Secretary to the State Government (SSG) as saying that: “the selection process for the new Emir of Zazzau is proceeding with the careful attention befitting such a momentous decision.”

It explained that the procedure is for the kingmakers to address their recommendations to the Commissioner of Local Government Affairs, who will in turn process the document and forward to the SSG.

“Upon receipt of the correspondence from the commissioner, the SSG will avail the security agencies of the names on the shortlist for the necessary checks.

“It is the duty of the SSG to forward the recommendations and the associated security report to the Governor for his consideration.”