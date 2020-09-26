Attack on Borno govt’s convoy: 11 killed, 13 injured, say Police

Saturday, September 26, 2020 4:31 pm


Zulum speaking to journalists

The Police in Borno on Saturday confirmed the death of  eight policemen and three members of the Civilian Joint Task Force in an attack on the convoy of officials of Borno government.
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Edet Okon, who disclosed this in a statement released in Maiduguri, also said 13 others were injured.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the officials, who are members of the IDP Resettlement Committee, were on the way to Baga  town when they were attacked.
The state governor , Prof. Babagan Zulum was not in the convoy when the attack occurred.
Okon said  that at about 12pm on Friday, the security convoy  heading to Baga came under heavy gun attack by armed men, suspected to be Boko-Haram insurgents.
He said that the security convoy returned fire and successfully repelled the attack.
“In the ensuing gun fight however, casualties were recorded on both sides.
“Unfortunately, eight  policemen and three members of the Civilian Joint Task Force paid the supreme price.
“Thirteen other persons sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to hospital for treatment.
“The Commissioner of Police, CP Bello Makwashi assures members of the public that the Nigeria Police is determined to carry out its constitutional mandate of protecting lives and property”, he said.
He assured that the police would not relent in providing the needed security for the good citizens of Borno  at all times. (NAN)
