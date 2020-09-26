Fire razes electrical complex in Lokoja

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

About three days after a tanker accident sparked an explosion that claimed 30 lives in Lokoja, a fresh tragedy has struck the city. The biggest electrical trading complex in the city Peelinks went up in flames over night.

The fire disaster which an eye witness blamed on suspected electrical malfunction started around 11 pm Friday night and continued till the early hours of Saturday.

From a little spark in a section of the two story building the fire quickly spread to other parts of the complex and became uncontrollable. Goods worth millions of naira were lost in the unfortunate incident.



The building is located on the popular Murtala Mohammed Way in the city and the State fire service office is less than two kilometres away. No help came from the service as it is said to lack equipment.

The state is becoming notorious for avoidable fire disasters. Last Wednesday a fuel tanker exploded in Felele along the Lokoja – Abuja highway killing about 30 persons. The victims included school children, polytechnic students and others.

The State Governor Alhaji. Yahaya Bello declared a two-day mourning period on the disaster. The mourning period ended on Friday.