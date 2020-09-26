OML 143: NNPC, SEEPCO Sign Gas Development Deal

OML 143: NNPC, SEEPCO Sign Gas Development Deal

Saturday, September 26, 2020 1:26 pm


NNPC Headquarters, Abuja and the Corporations’s GMD, Mele Kyari

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Sterling Exploration and Energy Production Company (SEEPCO) have signed an agreement for the development and commercialization of gas from the Oil Mining Lease (OML) 143 that could help reduce gas flaring in the country.
Speaking at the agreement signing ceremony which held at the NNPC Towers, the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Malam Mele Kyari, described the execution of the deal as a great milestone as well as a testament to NNPC’s commitment to facilitating the nation’s transformation into a gas-powered economy.
He said the deal would not only help reduce gas flaring and its environmental hazards, but would also promote gas production and utilization in the domestic market.
The GMD also commended SEEPCO for its unwavering commitment to gas development and commercialization in the country which has led to the establishment of a Special Purpose Vehicle that will help expand gas utilization in the country as a cleaner, cheaper and more reliable alternative form of energy.
On his part, the Chairman of SEEPCO, Mr. Tony Chukwueke, described the deal as an essential partnership that would help the company fulfill the pledge it made to support the efforts of the Nigerian government to eliminate gas flaring by monetizing it.
He commended NNPC and the GMD for ensuring the execution of the agreement which he described central to the achievement of the company’s cardinal objective of boosting the production of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), condensate and dry gas for the Nigerian market, adding that the company has invested about $600 million for that purpose.

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    MOMAN, Other Downstream Players Hail FG, Pledge Support for Deregulation
    4 hours ago

    Fire razes electrical complex in Lokoja
    7 hours ago

    BBNaija: Who wins the N85m prize money?
    8 hours ago

    Ongoing Registration of Nigerians for N60b Survival Fund Scheme Impressive
    15 hours ago

    Mali’s Interim Government: Retired Col. Bah N’Daw sworn in as President
    15 hours ago

    You have shone brightly as businessman, governor and community leader, Makinde celebrates Ladoja at 76
    15 hours ago

    Fasoranti at 94: “He recognises Nigerians as the nation’s most important resource”-Osinbajo
    16 hours ago

    New Emir of Zazzau: Kaduna govt. receives report of kingmakers