President Trump favours Any Coney Barret for Supreme Court job

Saturday, September 26, 2020 3:25 pm


Amy Coney Barret

Richard Elesho

The anxiety over who becomes a new Supreme Court Judge in the United States of America, USA would be laid to rest this Saturday. Impeccable sources suggest that President Donald Trump’s is to present the name of Amy Coney Barret, a social conservative favourite to the legislature for confirmation.

The speculation has been widely reported by CBS and other US media.

Last Friday the Supreme Court lost
liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, to the cold arms of death. She reportedly died of cancer. Coney is the exact ideological opposite of the person she is replacing.

If her nomination succeeds, the 48-year-old woman would be the youngest among the Supreme Court justices.

Her nomination holds another far reaching implication in the US judiciary. It will give Justices with conservative tendencies a wide 6-3 majority in the 9-member Supreme Court panel of justices.

CBS – citing several sources involved in or familiar with the selection process – reported that the president had settled on Judge Coney.

But when asked about his choice on Friday evening, Mr Trump refused to give anything away: “You’ll find out tomorrow. Look, they’re all great. It could be any of one them.”

Brief Profile of Amy Coney

Amy Vivian Coney Barret, a devout Catholic is an American, Lawyer, Jurist and Academic. She was born on January 28, 1972. She studied English Language and Literature before studying Law.

She is currently serving as a seventh Circuit Judge in the Court of Appeal. She was appointed by Trump in 2017.

She has been a Trump favourite for the US Apex Court job. According to Wikipedia, eleven months after her confirmation to the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals in 2017, the President added her to the list of potential Supreme Court nominees.

While serving on the federal bench, she was a professor of law at Notre Dame Law School, where she has taught civil procedure, constitutional law, and statutory interpretation.

Early life and education
Coney was born in New Orleans. She is the eldest of seven children, with five sisters and a brother.

Her father Michael Coney worked as an attorney for Shell Oil Company, and her mother Linda was a homemaker. She grew up in Metairie, a suburb of New Orleans, and graduated from St. Mary’s Dominican High School in 1990.

