Bayern Munich suffer 4-1 loss to end long unbeaten run

Bayern Munich suffer 4-1 loss to end long unbeaten run

Sunday, September 27, 2020 6:14 pm


Bayern-Munich-celebrate-their-Bundesliga-title

Quadruple winners Bayern Munich slumped to a shock 4-1 loss at Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Sunday to end their 32-match unbeaten run in all competitions stretching back to last year.

Bayern Munich, winners of the UEFA Super Cup against Sevilla after extra time on Thursday, had not lost since Dec. 7, 2019.

They had gone 21 consecutive Bundesliga matches without defeat, winning their last 15.

The European champions conceded two goals in eight minutes as their usually solid defence collapsed under Hoffenheim pressure.

Ermin Bicackcic put them ahead in the 16th minute and Manus Dabbur doubled the lead.

Joshua Kimmich cut the deficit with a superbly curled shot into the top corner in the 36th minute and Bayern Munich missed several good chances to level early in the second half.

But Andrej Kramaric, who had earlier hit the post, killed off their hopes in the 77th minute.

He controlled a cross with his back to the goal and turned beautifully to beat goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

A stoppage time penalty kick by Croatia forward Kramaric crowned a memorable win for Hoffenheim.(Reuters/NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    9 mins ago

    My security did not shot any resident – Gov. Tambuwal
    2 hours ago

    Fidelity Bank Restates Support For SMEs in Nigeria
    3 hours ago

    Edo governorship election: A reporter’s diary
    3 hours ago

    WTD 2020: Tourism, Resilience and Rural Development
    5 hours ago

    COVID-19: NEBPRIL urges NASS to suspend constituency projects, block avenues of wastage
    8 hours ago

    Nigeria Marks 5 Years Of SDGs, Recommit To Sustainable Future
    9 hours ago

    Maradi as Buhari’s 60th birthday present to Nigeria
    10 hours ago

    Oduduwa Republic: Critics want the proponents to do a re-think, but…