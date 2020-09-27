Minister of Youth and Sports  Sponsors Trainning for  Young  Oyo Farmers

In a bid to eradicate poverty and ensure food security in Oyo state, the honourable Minister of Youth andSports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare under the supervision of National Directorate of Employment NDE has commenced the training of 20 Youth in agriculture in a bid to expose them to various agricultural techniques. This is in line with the charge of Mr. President to encourage and support the youth to take to agriculture.

The flag off of the 3-month training took place at the Oyo East local government Secretariat with young men and women in attendance.

In a message sent by the Minister on the first day of the 90 days training, , he said “The agricultural sector is a key value chain of the economy, which will make the beneficiaries to be productive to themselves and the society in general. This programme is meant to build young farmers, make everyone self reliant and provide food security in the state.

The beneficiaries were selected from the 33 local government areas in Oyo state. The participants will be trainned on various aspects of agriculture such as crop production, fishery, palm oil processing and livestock . After the training,each participant shall receive farm tools to support them to turning the training into practice .

Speaking at the event,Mr Matthew a beneficiary said” Great honour to the Mnister, Mr Sunday Dare for this great plan to empower unemployed people in the State to be self-employed in the agricultural sector.

Another beneficiary,Mr Atolagbe from oyo west local government said ” I’m elated to be a part of this program and I thank our honourable Minister , for the opportunity.

NDE coordinator of the programme in the Oyo State office of NDE, Mr Adedoja Kabir called on people to embrace agriculture in order to ensure food sufficiency in the state. He confirmed that the Youth were personally sponsored by the Minister of Youth and Sports for the Scheme.