Minister of Youth and Sports  Sponsors Trainning for  Young  Oyo Farmers

Sunday, September 27, 2020 7:26 pm


Sunday Dare

In a bid to eradicate poverty and ensure   food security in Oyo state, the honourable Minister of Youth andSports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare under  the supervision of National Directorate of Employment NDE has commenced the training of 20 Youth  in agriculture  in a bid to  expose them to various agricultural techniques. This is in line with the charge of Mr. President to encourage and support the youth to take to  agriculture.

The flag off of the 3-month training  took place  at the Oyo East local government Secretariat with  young men and women in attendance.

In a message sent by the  Minister on the first day of the 90 days training,   , he said “The agricultural sector is a key value chain  of the economy, which will  make the beneficiaries to be productive to themselves and the society in general. This programme is meant  to build young farmers, make everyone self reliant and provide food security in the state.

The beneficiaries were selected from the 33 local government areas in Oyo state. The participants will be trainned on various aspects of agriculture such as crop production, fishery, palm oil processing and  livestock . After the training,each participant shall receive farm tools to support them to   turning the training into practice .

Speaking at the event,Mr Matthew a beneficiary said” Great honour to the  Mnister, Mr Sunday Dare for this great plan to empower unemployed people in the State to be self-employed in the agricultural sector.

Another beneficiary,Mr Atolagbe from oyo west local government said ” I’m elated  to be a part of this program and I thank our honourable Minister , for the opportunity.

NDE coordinator of the programme  in the Oyo  State office of NDE, Mr Adedoja Kabir called on people  to embrace agriculture in order to ensure food sufficiency in the state. He confirmed  that the Youth were  personally sponsored by the Minister of Youth and Sports for the Scheme.

