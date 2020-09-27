My security did not shot any resident – Gov. Tambuwal

The denial was made in a statement signed by Tambuwal’s spokesperson, Muhammad Bello and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

Tambuwal described the incident which claimed the life of Aminu of Galadanci quarters in Sokoto metropolis and resulted in three other persons sustaining injuries as “unfortunate, inhuman and condemnable.”

The Governor said that he along with the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Ibrahim Ka’oje, had condoled the family of the victim of the Friday-shooting which occurred at Sultan Bello mosque in the state capital.

Tambuwal assured the family of the deceased that the state government would live no stone unturned in ensuring that the perpetrator is brought to book as the matter was being investigated by the state Police Command.

According to him, so far the state Police Commissioner had briefed him that Sergeant Bello is in protective custody pending the outcome of a broader investigation.

He added that the state government would not leave the police alone in the investigation, adding that all relevant security agents would also be involved.

Tambuwal said that anybody found wanting would face the full wrath of the law.

He prayed to Allah to grant the deceased Aljannatul Firdausi and give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

NAN reports that Sultanate Council had also issued a statement pointing out that Aminu’s death was attributed to a stampede caused by volleys of sporadic gunshots released by a police Sergeant Bello Garba attached to the Sultan Palace.

According to the Sultanate Council, Garba had fired the shots to scare some youths who were dragging the sharing of money given to them after the 60th anniversary prayer at Sultan Bello mosque.

NAN also report that the Police Command in Sokoto State, had confirmed the arrest and detention of Garba.

The command said that the Sergeant shot Abdulrahman to death and injured Junaidu Abba, Babangida Muhammad and Awaisu Alti.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Muhammad Sadiq, said that the Sergeant, of Counter Terrorism Unit Base 18 Gusau, was attached to Government House Sokoto.

He said that “the policeman unprofessionally fired without reasonable justification at that material time.”