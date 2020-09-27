‘My worst fear before Edo governorship election’ – Obaseki

By Jethro Ibileke

Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Sunday disclosed that his worst fear before the September 19 governorship election was not about loosing, but tainting his victory with the blood.

He disclosed this during a thanks-giving service organised in his honour by the Edo state chapter of the Christian Association Nigeria (CAN).

The event which held in the Hard Court of Ogbe Stadium, had the theme, “Great Deliverance.”

Obaseki who based his speech on Genesis chapter 45 verse 7, said: “My worst fear during the election was not about losing, but that to achieve victory through the blood of the people of the state.

“I called on religious leaders, both Christians and Muslim, to pray so that we do not achieve victory through blood, and God heard our prayers,” he said.

The governor said his victory in the election is not about himself but about the people, adding God only used him as the agent of victory for the people.

“My victory is an affirmation that we must continue and intensify on what we have done in the last four years. It is about sacrifice and God has give us the grace to more.

“The war is over and our responsibility is to continue to unite Edo people to create an enabling environment to begin rebuilding the Edo state.

“Now that I found myself in politics which I never wanted to be in the first place, I will give my all for the development of the state.

“We have every reason to thank men and women of God who led Christians as well as Muslims . Many of you kept vigil praying for us. I want to assure you with God giving us strength and grace, we will do more,” he said.

In her speech, the guest preacher, Apostle (Mrs.) Eunice Gordon-Osagiede, who said that God made the re-elected Governor Obaseki ruler over the state, urged him to allow God to use him where he placed him by divine providence.

Gordon-Osagiede while comparing Obaseki’s travails before the election to Joseph’s history in the Bible, said disappointment and rejection is vital for success.

“Denial never thwarts God’s purpose, rather, it polishes his instrument,” she said.

The cleric urged Obaseki to “eliminate all complains and replace them with thanks. Joseph refused to act in the flesh, but acted in the spirit.”

Earlier in his welcome speech, the state Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bishop Oyounude Kure, advised governor Obaseki to shun acrimony and distraction in his job for the destiny of Edo state and its people.

He noted that the re-election of governor Godwin Obaseki, is evidently the will of God and further prove the confidence Edo people impose on him as a man of integrity.

Kure thanked God for using President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure an unprecedented peace and violence-free election in the State.

“On behalf of the Christian Association of Nigeria, we congratulate Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, his deputy, Philip Shaibu and all stakeholders involved in the just concluded governorship election in the State.

“It is gratifying to note that the election has been widely acclaimed by both domestic and international observers as the best election which was remarkably peaceful, free, fair and credible election ever organised in the history of Nigeria,” Kure added.

In his vote of thanks, the deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, who said work has just started, asked for prayers from the people to help deliver good governance to the state.