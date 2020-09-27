No going back on strike, says Kogi TUC Leader

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

A notable labour leader in Kogi State, Comrade Ranti Ojo has said there is no going back on the Nationwide strike scheduled to start tomorrow urging all Nigerians to join the exercise in protest against fuel price and electricity tariff hike.

Ojo who is the state chairman of Trade Union Congress, TUC told workers to disregard the threat allegedly issued by Mrs Yemisi Esan the Federal Head of Service noting that Nigeria is not a Banana Republic. Ojo spoke with Journalists in Lokoja on Sunday.

Ojo who lamented on the poor standard of leaving of many workers presently said Nigeria is not a Banana Republic where nobody can speak when their right have been infringed upon by those governing them.

He said there is no going back in Monday’s nationwide protest, admonishing workers across the 774 Local Government in the Country to disregard the warning coming from the Head of Service.

Comrade Ojo explained further that during the previous administration led by former President Goodluck Jonathan, people in the present Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari and many big wigs in the country such as Bola Tinubu, Pastor Tunde Bakare, Femi Falana and many more all revolted against Jonathan when he increased the pump price of petrol.

“They were the one that championed that protest castigating the administration of Johnathan for increasing the price of petrol. Now that they are ruling, the rhythm has changed. The price of petroleum as at that time and now is doubled.

”The head of service knows she is not using her own personal money to buy fuel in her car or pay light bill. This is not what President Buhari promised us when we elected him in 2015. Nigerians are suffering, people are dying every day. Instead of this government to come up with palliatives that would reduce the suffering of the masses as a result of the covid-19 pandemic, they are inflicting more pains on the people.

”This is total wickedness on the part of this government. Provided we are not violating the law of the land, the nationwide protest and strike will hold. Nothing can stop us. We here in Kogi, we have mobilise our workers for the mother of all protest on Monday