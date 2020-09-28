Protest: All sectors will be shut down, labour vows

The Deputy Vice President, Nigeria Labour Congress, Mr Amaechi Asogwuni, made this known at a news conference on Sunday in Lagos ahead of the strike.

“No airport will be in operation in Nigeria; banks are not expected to function, so no business owners should risk himself for Nigerian workers have taken that decision.

“We are the workers and we are withdrawing our services; we have the right to do so because protests are our constitutional right.

“And I believe we will enforce it; schools shall remain closed until this action ends, ” he said.

Asogwuni called on Nigerians to join the protest, saying it was part of their quota to democracy.

“We must ensure that all sectors remained shut as a voice to the government to respond to the cry of Nigerians.

“On the issue of PMS, what was expected of government was to engage its socio-partners which include labour as a stakeholder.

“The government did not do that at a time it ought to; it failed in its duty to engage labour before time.

“On the issue of electricity, government had earlier had an interaction with labour in Kano and we discouraged it from proceeding.

“It was a big shock that it still went ahead to dare Nigerians; people depend on power and you cannot wake up over night and strengthen suffering.

“We resist it and call on Nigrians to join, because in democracy it is our voice that makes the difference,” he said. (NAN)

EEI/NNO/ERO