Ondo Election: Sanwo-Olu Woos Voters for Akeredolu, as IGP Meets Civil Society Group

…Lagso Governor traditional rulers, electorate in Okitipupa LGA

…Promises better collaboration between Lagos and Ondo

Ahead of the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, the Lagos State Governor and Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) National Campaign Council for Ondo State Governorship Election, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday joined the campaign train and solicited support for the APC and its candidate, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN).

Speaking during a campaign rally in Okitipupa Local Government Area in Ondo State on Monday, Governor Sanwo-Olu said APC administration in Ondo State had performed creditably well and therefore deserved a re-election for continuity. He called on the electorate to re-elect Governor Akeredolu for a second term in office.

He said Governor Akeredolu has performed very well during his first term in office by delivering on his electoral promises, especially in the areas of good governance, road construction, infrastructure and provision of dividends of democracy to the people of Ondo State.

The Lagos State Governor who travelled several kilometres, covering several major towns including Ore and Okitipupa for the campaign rally to drum up support for Akeredolu and deputy Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, said the people should believe in what their Governor Akeredolu has done in less than four years in office and reward him with their votes in next Saturday’s election. Sanwo-Olu said he is very optimistic that APC will win the poll.

Speaking during a meeting with traditional rulers in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the State, Governor Sanwo-Olu implored the monarchs to join the entire Ondo State traditional rulers in working for Akeredolu as promised during the APC campaign flag-off in Akure on Saturday, September 5.

The Lagos State Governor said the entire APC leadership at national, South-West zone and state levels are solidly behind Akeredolu’s re-election bid and therefore urged the people of Ondo South Senatorial District to support APC.

He said: “as the Chairman of the APC National Campaign Council, it is not enough for me to listen to the news about Ondo. I have come here to see things for myself and I’m very happy at what I have seen here.”

“When Governor Akeredolu commissioned the Ore flyover I wasn’t around then but when I got there recently I was surprised. It shows Governor Akeredolu is really working in Ondo State.”

“I have come here to campaign for my brother based on the good work he has been doing and we see that he deserves another four years. APC governors in the South-West are solidly behind him. All of us in APC are fully in support of him.”

Sanwo-Olu reiterated during a campaign rally at Methodist Primary School in Okitipupa, that Akeredolu was ready to surpass his own expectations, thereby urging the electorate to vote for APC and defend their ballot.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who appreciated the support of the Ikale indigenes in Lagos to his election victory during the 2019 gubernatorial poll, assured people of Ondo State that Lagos State Government would collaborate more with Ondo State to bring development to the two States.

Governor Akeredolu while addressing the traditional rulers in Okitipupa said it is God that has given him the ability to work in the last three years for the good people of Ondo State, especially in Okitipupa Local Government Area.

Speaking on the perennial black out in Ondo South Senatorial district, Governor Akeredolu promised that his administration would not relent until electricity returns fully to the area.

He also disclosed that the contract that will give birth to the electrification project in the area would be signed tomorrow (Tuesday).

Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers, the Abodi of Ikaleland, Oba George Faduyile, assured that Governor Akeredolu has no problem as far as the people of Ikale are concerned, declaring that the people of the area would vote massively for Governor Akeredolu on October 10.

Oba Faduyile who charged eligible voters in the state to vote for Governor Akeredolu, said the APC led government in Ondo State has done well in the last three years.

Ondo Election: IGP meets with Nigerian Civil Society Situation Room

· Promises to advance gains recorded in Edo

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A. Adamu, has assured the nation, particularly the people of Ondo State, of the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to replicate and advance the gains recorded by the Force and other security agencies during the Edo Gubernatorial Election as the Force prepares for the forthcoming 10th October, 2020 Ondo Guber Election.

The IGP gave this assurance, on Monday, 28th September, 2020 when the Convener and Co-convener, Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, Mr. Clement Nwankwo and Barr. Esther Uzoma respectively, led other representatives of Civil Society Organizations in Nigeria on a courtesy call on the IGP at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Members of the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room were at the Force Headquarters to congratulate the IGP on the recent reforms and achievements of the Force, especially the new Nigeria Police Act, 2020 which repeals the Police Act Cap. P19, Laws of the Federation, 2004 and secondly, the recent commendable outing in the just concluded Edo Guber Elections. They called for sustainability and improvement on the Police culture in managing elections as was evident in Edo State.

Meanwhile, the meeting availed the Police leadership ample opportunity to carryout post-election analysis and general overview of the just concluded Edo State Guber Election, in addition to getting feedback especially from the Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and Human Rights Community on necessary gains to advance and observed lapses to correct in subsequent elections.

The IGP, while appreciating the CSOs for their commendable roles in the electioneering processes and their invaluable contributions toward the passage of the Nigeria Police Act, 2020, reassured that the Force will continue to partner with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other critical stakeholders in Election management towards ensuring free, fair, peaceful and credible elections, not only in the Ondo Election but in subsequent elections in the country.