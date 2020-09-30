60th Independence Anniversary: Don’t Lose Hope, Nigerians

By Victor Ike Oye

Our nation marks yet another anniversary of its evolution as an independent and sovereign entity.

Traditionally, occasions as this should attract pomp and ceremony. But the circumstances of our current existence makes any celebration unrealistic and uncharitable.

Our dear nation is in dire straits – grappling with numerous challenges, ranging from dwindling economic fortunes occasioned by fluttering global oil prices to biting inflation, unemployment, insecurity and corruption.

What hope then does the occasion hold for Nigerians?

This is where we need to rekindle hope in Nigeria and not bow to the pressure of life and the devious machinations of some disgruntled persons to put a cog in the wheel of progress.

We must think out of the box and continue to work for the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria.

The level of suffering and frustration among Nigeria is palpable and tasks the capacity and determination of the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to restore hope, law and order.

Having gone through the synopsis of the working documents of the Steering Committee for the production of the Mid Term National Development Plan (MTNDP) 2021-2025 and the Nigeria Agenda 2050, there is a flicker of hope for Nigeria.

Nigerians, particularly teeming members of our great party, APGA, should not be fazed by the many problems troubling our nation at present.

Instead they should continue to trust in God, believe in one another, and eschew acts capable of truncating our fledgling democracy and destroying the few gains recorded over the years.

There is no doubt that there is light at the end of the tunnel. For this reason, we should not lose hope.

As we mark this important day with prayer and introspection, we pray God to bless and keep Nigeria.

-Ozonkpu Dr Victor Ike Oye, National Chairman, APGA