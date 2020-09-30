IBEDC congratulates Nigeria at 60

…pledges commitment to development

The Management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc (IBEDC) congratulates all Nigerians on the 60th anniversary of our existence as an Independent nation and a people.

The Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company Engr. John Ayodele, said the sacrifices and the ideologies of the founding fathers should remain the watch words for a united and an indivisible country.

Engr. Ayodele who urged Nigerians to continue to contribute to the development of the Country, said the engine room that drives the development of the economy of any country is Electricity. Based on this, he said IBEDC is committed to contributing its quota to national development through excellent service delivery, improved quality power supply, prompt response to our customers’ complaints and bridging the metering gap across our franchise and setting a new order in the power chain.

He added: “Wishing our esteemed customers, a happy Independence Day, Engr. Ayodele said they can reach us via our Customer care channels.”

Engr. Ayodele implored customers to take advantage of our Hassle-free payment platforms- Fetswallet, Quick teller, etransact, Payarena, ATM, Jumia and USSD to pay their electricity bills promptly and vend to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the public holiday. “Our offices will remain open during the holiday from 9am-3pm to attend to customers for enquires, complaints, bill payment, vending and other related issues”.

He advised motorists to avoid driving under the influence of alcohol and observe traffic rules to prevent collision with electric poles and other forms of accidents.

Happy Independence Day to all Nigerians, said he.