Independence Anniversary: I-G orders increased surveillance, security deployment

Wednesday, September 30, 2020 6:34 pm


IGP Mohammed Adamu

The Inspector General of Police (I-G), Mr Mohammed Adamu, has ordered increased surveillance and security deployments across the country ahead of the 60th Independence Anniversary of the country.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mba said the order was to forestall any breach of peace and ensure hitch free independence celebration on Oct. 1.

He noted that the I-G had enjoined citizens to go about the celebration without any fear or apprehension.

Mba added that the Commissioners of Police (CPs) and their supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) had been directed to ensure the safety and security of the public space during the celebration.

He said the Strategic Officers would strengthen the visibility policing structure and carry out confidence building patrols.

The FPRO said the patrol would cover  residential areas, major highways and Government/Private infrastructure to prevent and arrest any untoward situation.

“The I-G, on behalf of the Management Team and the entire personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, congratulates President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians on the nation’s Diamond Jubilee Anniversary.

“The I-G enjoin Nigerians to continue to support the Police and other security agencies in their efforts at ensuring peaceful coexistence, public safety, order and security,” MBA said in the statement.

