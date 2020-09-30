Lawmakers seek for help as more Kogi communities come under water

Richard Elesho/Lokoja

The lawmaker representing Kogi Kotonkarffe Local Government Area of Kogi State Abubakar Tanko Mohammed was moved to tears on Wednesday as he lamented on the plight of his constituents who have been sacked by a rampaging flood. He begged his colleagues on the floor of the House to prevail on the State, Federal Governments and their agencies to come to the rescue of the affected persons.

He said the floods have washed away homes, farmlands and invaluable properties forcing people to now live on the streets and in bushes. Incidentally, as Mohammed made his case, the rain was falling cat and dog in most parts of the state.

“Am currently on my knees Mr Speaker, almost all my constituency have been taken over by flood and my people sacked from their homes. Things are becoming unbearable. The Federal and State Government needs to do something before the situation gets out of hand. Their lives are currently in danger” Muhammed pleads.

The Local Government is one of the nine that have been submerged by water. The others are Lokoja, Ajaokuta, Ibaji, Bassa, Ofu, Omala, Igalamela Odolu and Ida LGAs. The water level in the affected places have been on a steady rise in the last one week. But the situation became worse on Wednesday due to an all-day torrenstial rainfall.

The heavy rainfall which started before dawn continued till evening. The flood affected more places in Lokoja, the State capital. Areas mostly affected in the city include Ganaja, Adankolo, Kabawa, Natako and banks of Rivers Niger, Benue and Nmeme respectively.

In their various contributions, the members representing Lokoja I constituency, Hon. Umar Isah Tenimu, Dekina/Biraidu, Hon. Edoko Moses Ododo, and Dekina/Okura, Enema Paul respectively called for synergy among the ministry of health, and rural development, adding that their is need to create IDP camps across affected Local Government areas.

In his ruling, the Speaker, Prince Mathew Kolawole said it is a sad situation and advised all those living in flood prone areas to relocate before the flood gets to them.