NERC suspends electricity tariff hike for 2 weeks

NERC suspends electricity tariff hike for 2 weeks

Wednesday, September 30, 2020 9:46 am


Power installation

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission(NERC) has ordered the 11 Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs) to suspend the Sept. 1 tariff increase for 14 days.

The commission’s suspension order of the Multi Year Tariff  Order (MYTO) 2020  signed by Prof James Momoh, NERC’s Chairman  was released on its web site on Wednesday.

NERC suspension followed a joint communique issued by the Federal Government and the labour unions.

The Federal Government agreed that the recent review in electricity tariffs would be suspended by the commission for a period of 14 days to further consultations and finalisation of negotiations between the parties.

The order by NERC said that from Sept 28  to Oct 11 the DisCos must revert all charges to the tariff existing as of Aug 31.

“This means that  for the next two weeks, electricity consumers having power above 12 hours who were affected by the over 100 per cent tariff hike would revert to their old charges.

It said as empowered by Section 33 of the Electric Power Sector Reform Act, EPSRA 2005, the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman can issue such directive to NERC.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Mamman were among the team that met with the labour unions.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    39 mins ago

    To Ooni Ogunwusi, a Prince is Born
    1 hour ago

    Lokoja, a capital city on the throes of logjam
    2 hours ago

    Trump, Biden clash in chaotic first presidential debate
    2 hours ago

    Rivers: Amaechi loyalists attack Wike
    3 hours ago

    Worst ever! Nigerians react to the Biden, Trump debate
    11 hours ago

    P&ID: Malami ‘gloats’ over return of $200m deposit to Nigeria
    11 hours ago

    Nigeria@60: FG orders blockage of all routes leading to Eagle Square 
    11 hours ago

    Ex-commissioner, Abdul-Lateef, declares for Lagos governorship in 2023