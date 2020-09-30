Nigeria@60: Buhari to broadcast to Nigerians on Thursday

Nigeria@60: Buhari to broadcast to Nigerians on Thursday

Wednesday, September 30, 2020 7:37 pm


President Buhari

Contrary to earlier announcement, President Muhammadu Buhari, as part of activities commemorating the 60th Independence Anniversary of the country, will broadcast to the nation on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 7am.

Earlier statement from the presidency had indicated that the President will speak to the nation from Eagle Square, Abuja where he was expected to review a parade commemorating Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary.

But in an obvious change of plans, the presidency in a statement signed by Femi Adesina, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity on Wednesday evening said the President will now address Nigerians through the early morning broadcast.

“This updated statement supersedes our earlier one indicating an open-air live Presidential Address on October 1,” Adesina said while advising all television, radio and other electronic media outlets to hook up to network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively for the address.

He added that the President will thereafter, proceed to the Eagle Square, Abuja to review the Anniversary Parade and participate in other activities beginning at 10am, which will be covered live by major television and radio stations.

 

