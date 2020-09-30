Sierra Leone hosts biggest international women TV show

By Abubakar Hashim/Freetown

Sierra Leine will host the biggest international TV show on 4 October, in a bid to empower women in various entrepreneurial skills.

The show, sponsored by an international telecom giant, Orange Telecom, will feature a galaxy of high breed women of substance from Africa and other parts of the world, with a star price of 500 Million Leones, about 50,000 Dollars, with instant global recognition and sponsorship opportunities

The show, tagged ” Big Sister, Season 2, will feature Sierra Leone’s representative, Aminata S F Conteh Essef #24.

who is widely tipped to win the contest, due to her all round brilliance, elegance and entrepreneurial abilities

The 4 October contest will be high point in Sierra Leone’s marketing prowess in promoting women’s development in Africa

Aminata’s chances are imminently bright in a tight contest of other notable contestants from other parts of the world

The upcoming event will show a Sierra Leone on the international map, in the promotion of women’s development in the midst of COVID-19