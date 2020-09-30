To Ooni Ogunwusi, a Prince is Born

To Ooni Ogunwusi, a Prince is Born

Wednesday, September 30, 2020 9:13 am


Ooni Ogunwusi and wife, Naomi

Ademola Adegbamigbe 

The ancient town of Ife is in a joyous mood right now. It is not because of the popular Olojo festival that just ended when Ooni Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi wore the heavy crown of Oduduwa, the Yoruba patriarch. No!

A crown prince recently landed in the home of Ooni and his Queen Naomi.

There are factors that make this a triple celebration. 

First, the Ooni’s first marriage with Wuraola was not fruitful before the two parted ways. 

Two, his earlier union with a woman (before he became a king) produced a lady. And in Yorubaland, the highest a woman could rise in royalty is to be a regent, a stand-in head when an Oba  joins his ancestors. As soon as king makers choose a substantive king,  the regent steps aside. That is the tradition.

The third reason is that Ooni Ogunwusi now has a male child who can, one day, become king.

Thus, Nigerians have been congratulating the king since.

Adegbenro Adebanjo, a journalist said: “It’s a boy …We rejoice with the Ooni of Ife ,Oba Enitan Adeyeye  Ogunwusi ,Ojaja II and Olori Naomi Ogunwusi on the birth of the new Prince. CONGRATULATIONS Kabiyesi.”

Yeye Bolanle Olatunde, an Abuja based PR consultant and businesswoman,has this to say: “I join the House of Oduduwa to heartily welcome our dear Prince Adesoji Tadenikawo Aderemi Ogunwusi. Congratulations Kabiyesi Arole Oduduwa.”

