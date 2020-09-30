Why Olori Naomi left the palace

By Adeola Agoro

In January this year, the rumour mongers went about with news that Olori Naomi Shilekuola had packed out of the palace, assisted by her mother and two sisters.

Before then, some of us with the third eyes were noticing that her mid-section was looking rumurumu but we kept quiet.

Some people thought she was eating too much fufu and eba with ognono soup. We still kept quiet.

Little did we all know that our powerful Ooni had scored a goal and the packing out of the palace by the queen was a way to keep the talkers out of the show.

As we speak now, Olori Naomi is breastfeeding her baby boy who will be named Prince Adesoji Aderemi Ogunwusi.

What I’m trying to say is that our Ooni is the proud father of a little boy, making the number of his children two.

Please join me in congratulating our Ooni and Olori Naomi and to welcome our prince to a beautiful world.

Oya now!

-Adeola Agoro, journalist and businesswoman, writes from Abuja