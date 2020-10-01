FG/Labour agreement: Discos suspend implementation of electricity tariff hike

Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs) have started complying with the directive of Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission to suspend the Sept. 1 tariff increase for 14 days.

NERC had asked the 11 distribution companies to suspend the Mullti Year Tariff Order (MYTO) 2020 on Wednesday. In a statement, Prof James Momoh, NERC’s Chairman said the suspension followed Federal Government agreement that the recent review in electricity tariffs would be suspended by the commission for a period of 14 days to further consultations and finalisation of negotiations between the parties. The order by NERC said that from Sept 28 to Oct 11 the DisCos must revert all charges to the tariff existing as of Aug 31. “This means that for the next two weeks, electricity consumers having power above 12 hours who were affected by the over 100 per cent tariff hike would revert to their old charges. It said as empowered by Section 33 of the Electric Power Sector Reform Act, EPSRA 2005, the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman can issue such directive to NERC. Kaduna Electric has begun implementing the old electricity tariff as at Aug. 31st, 2020 as ordered by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The Head of Corporate Communication, Abdelaziz Abdullahi, made the disclosure on Thursday in Kaduna.

Abdullahi said that the reversal to the old tariff regime was sequel to the agreement reached between the Federal Government and the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) to suspend the recently approved service based tariff.

“Following the directive of the NERC to Distribution Companies to suspend the new Service Based Tariff, the management of Kaduna Electric wishes to inform its customers and the general public that it has fully complied with the directive.

“Prepaid customer who purchase electricity tokens from today will therefore see the value of the old tariff reflected in their tokens, while postpaid customers will also see the old tariff reflected on their next bill,” he said in a statement.

Abdullahi expressed the hope that the technical committee set up to look into how the service based tariff was arrived at, would conclude its assignment on schedule and allow for the new tariff to be implemented.

He said the new tariff would help to enhance service to customers, improve liquidity and drive investments in the sector.

Also, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) says it has suspended the Service Reflective Tariff in line with the order of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

AEDC’s General Manager, Mr Oyebode Fadipe, announced this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

According to him, customers who are on prepaid meters would have noticed that by now would have noticed that from the modalities for the alignment of the accounts of customers on the pre-and post-paid platforms,” the statement said.

Ikeja Electric also said on Thursday that it has fully complied with the the order to suspend the new tariff for two weeks. The electricity distribution company confirmed the development in a public notice to its customers posted on its official Twitter account on Thursday. The DisCo said : “Dear Esteemed customers, this is to inform you that we have fully complied with the Order from the NERC to suspend the new Service Reflective Tariff (SRT) for the next two weeks. ” Within this period, the tariffs for all customers shall be based on rates applicable as at Aug. 31. ” “This means that for the next two weeks, electricity consumers having power above 12 hours who were affected by the over 100 per cent tariff hike would revert to their old charges.” In the same vein, the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has reverted to the old electricity tariff in compliance with the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) directive. Ibrahim Shawai, Head of Corporate Communication, KEDCO, said in a statement in Kano on Wednesday that the 14-day suspension of the tariff was from Sept. 28 to Oct 11. He said: “Prepaid customers who purchase electricity tokens from today will receive value based on the old tariff, while post-paid customers will see the value of the old tariff reflected on their next bill. “Customers who have migrated to the new tariff will need to load a key-change token on their meter to enable them activate their meters for the updated tariff before loading their token units. “Customers can request for a key-change token through our customer care portal -customercare.kedco.ng,”he said. According to him, they can also visit nearest KEDCO offices. Shawai said that customers who had not migrated to the new tariff should go ahead, buy units and load, as they did not need to generate a key-change token. He said that KEDCO was committed to the course of ensuring that its customers across Kano, Katsina and Jigawa states benefit from all incentives or directives given by the authorities in a timely and equitable manner. ASO/PAD