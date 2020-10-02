COVID-19: FG orders reopening of all schools

COVID-19: FG orders reopening of all schools

Friday, October 2, 2020 11:41 am


Alhaji Adamu Adamu: Education minister

The Federal  Government on Friday ordered the reopening of all schools in the country.

The order came about six months ordered the closure of the schools as a way of preventing the spread of Covid-19.

The minister of education, Adamu Adamu, gave who gave the order  for the reopening during a press briefing in Abuja however  advised all the institutions to obey and adhere to the guidelines for the reopening of schools, earlier announced by the presidential task force.

The Minister said all unity schools should open by October 12 “while states and private schools will determine their own modalities of reopening.

Details later

