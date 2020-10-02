President Trump, wife contract coronavirus

President Trump, wife contract coronavirus

Friday, October 2, 2020 6:33 am


President Trump and wife

US President, Donald Trump and wife, Melania, have contracted coronavirus.

The President announced very early on Friday morning that he and the First Lady tested positive for the deadly virus and will thus be immediately going into isolation.

He said, “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” Trump tweeted shortly before 1 am (6 am in Nigeria) Friday.

Also confirming the situation, Melania tweeted: “As too many Americans have done this year, & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.”

The President’s doctor, Dr. Sean Conley also confirmed the news in a memorandum early Friday.

“This evening I received confirmation that both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain home at the White House during their convalescence,” Conley wrote.

The news comes just four hours after one of the president’s closest advisers, Hope Hicks tested positive.

ABC reports that Hicks had traveled with Trump to Ohio for the Tuesday debate and to Minnesota for a rally on Wednesday.

According to the website, Hicks was on Marine One, the president’s helicopter, when it left the White House to fly to Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday. She was seen walking to the helicopter with fellow top presidential advisers, such as Stephen Miller, Dan Scavino and Jared Kushner without wearing masks.

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    AfDB wins global award for COVID-19 bond issue
    1 hour ago

    Osoba battles Adebanjo over 2023 presidency
    2 hours ago

    Nigeria at 60: Top 10 Sientists
    3 hours ago

    Nigeria at 60: The Real Founding Fathers
    3 hours ago

    Nigeria@60: Politicians, legal practitioner hail Buhar’s speech
    12 hours ago

    Buhari goes rail-wire
    12 hours ago

    60 years ago in US: Ignorance or mischief? Day New York Times called Sardauna King of Nigeria
    12 hours ago

    Independence: What Balewa told Nigerians 60 years ago