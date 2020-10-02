US President Donald Trump, wife contract coronavirus

US President, Donald Trump and wife, Melania, have contracted for coronavirus.

The President announced very early on Friday morning that he and the First Lady tested positive for the deadly virus and will thus be immediately going into isolation.

He said, “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” Trump tweeted shortly before 1 am (6 am in Nigeria) Friday.

Also confirming the situation about 30 minutes later, Melania tweeted: “As too many Americans have done this year, & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.”

The President’s doctor, Dr. Sean Conley also confirmed the news in a memorandum early Friday.

“This evening I received confirmation that both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain home at the White House during their convalescence,” Conley wrote.

The news comes just four hours after one of the president’s closest advisers, Hope Hicks tested positive.

ABC reports that Hicks had traveled with Trump to Ohio for the Tuesday debate and to Minnesota for a rally on Wednesday.

According to the website, Hicks was on Marine One, the president’s helicopter, when it left the White House to fly to Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday. She was seen walking to the helicopter with fellow top presidential advisers, such as Stephen Miller, Dan Scavino and Jared Kushner. None of them were wearing masks.