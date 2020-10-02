Why nullification of Diri’s election by tribunal was wrong – Court of Appeal

Why nullification of Diri’s election by tribunal was wrong – Court of Appeal

Friday, October 2, 2020 4:56 pm


Gov Douye Diri,

The Court of Appeal Court sitting in Abuja on Friday reversed the nullification of Douye Diri’s election as the governor of Bayelsa State on the grounds that the petition filed by the Advanced Nigerian Democratic Party, (ANDP), which led to the nullification, was statute barred.
The five -member panel of justices therefore affirmed the election of  Diri and set aside the judgment of the Bayelsa Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

The panel in a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Obande Ogbunya, held that the majority judgment of the tribunal erred in law when it held that the petition of the ANDP was not statute barred.

The tribunal had in a two-to-one judgment on Aug.17 annulled the  Nov. 16, 2019 Governorship Election in Bayelsa  on the grounds that  the ANDP was excluded  from the poll.

The tribunal had consequently ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a fresh election within 90 days.

Diri, however,  approached the appellate court to set aside the majority judgment on the grounds that it was flawed.

The appellate court held that there was enough evidence to show that the case of the ANDP was statute barred, the party, having not filed its petition within 14 days as stipulated by law.

Ogbunya in the judgment, agreed with Diri, the appellant, that the case of the ANDP which ought to be filed within 14 days was filed five months after the cause of event.

On another grounds of appeal, Justice Ogbunya also agreed with the appellant that INEC was right in excluding the ANDP from the Nov. 16 governorship poll.

This was on grounds of disqualification of the ANDP’s deputy governorship candidate, who was said to be under age at the time of the election.

Justice Ogbunya held that on the whole, Diri’s case had merit and he subsequently affirmed his election as governor of Bayelsa.

He further set aside the majority judgment of the tribunal that nullified the Nov. 16 governorship poll and ordered fresh elections.(NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    34 mins ago

    Nigeria at 60: Not the Celebration But the Work Ahead
    1 hour ago

    Belfast-born poet, Derek Mahon, exits the stage
    2 hours ago

    World Elderly day: Medical expert calls for attitudinal change among care givers
    6 hours ago

    COVID-19: FG orders reopening of all schools
    9 hours ago

    AfDB wins global award for COVID-19 bond issue
    9 hours ago

    Osoba battles Adebanjo over 2023 presidency
    10 hours ago

    Nigeria at 60: Top 10 Sientists
    11 hours ago

    Nigeria at 60: The Real Founding Fathers