Why we stepped down promotion of 112 senior police officers – Police commission

The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Friday said it stepped down the promotion of 112 senior police officers because the Inspector-General of Police failed to attach the Presidential approval for the creation of additional Police Zonal Commands and Departments where the vacancies were harvested.

The Head of Press and Public Relations of the commission, Mr Ikechukwu Ani, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja however said promotion of 175 other senior Police Officers were approved.

“The Commission stood down the promotion of 112 senior Police Officers for failure of the Inspector-General of Police to attach the Presidential approval for the creation of additional Police Zonal Commands and Departments where the vacancies were harvested.

He said the approval was part of the high points of the ninth Plenary Meeting of the Commission, presided over by the Chairman, Mr Musiliu Smith, in Abuja.

Ani said one Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Mr Sanusi Lemu, was promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector – General of Police (DIG), to replace Mr Abdulmajid Ali, representing the North Central.

He said one Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Mustapha Dandaura, was promoted to the substantive rank of AIG.

“Also promoted are 167 Superintendents of Police to Chief Superintendents, three Deputy Superintendents of Police to Superintendents, two Assistant Superintendents of Police to Deputy Superintendents and four Inspectors to Assistant Superintendents.

“Those affected by the step down are 13 Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Assistant Inspectors General, eight Deputy Commissioners of Police to Commissioners and 91 Chief Superintendents of Police to Assistant Commissioners,” he said..

He said the commission confirmed the acting appointments of 60 senior Police Officers including three CPs and four Deputy Commissioners.

Ani said the acting appointments of three Chief Superintendents and three Superintendents of Police were also confirmed.

He said the Commission’s decisions would be conveyed to the Inspector-General of Police on Monday for implementation.