Africa’s confirmed COVID-19 cases near 1.5m — Official

Africa’s confirmed COVID-19 cases near 1.5m — Official

Saturday, October 3, 2020 7:36 pm


Coronavirus testing in Nigeria

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases in Africa reached 1,497, 391 as of Saturday, the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The continental disease control and prevention agency said in a statement that the death toll due to illnesses related to COVID-19 in Africa has reached 36,504 as of today.

The continental disease control and prevention agency also said that the number of people who have recovered from the infectious virus across the continent had reached 1,236,859 so far.

The centre said that the most COVID-19 affected countries in Africa are South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, Ethiopia and Nigeria, respectively.

The Southern Africa region is the most COVID-19 affected region both in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases, as well as the number of deaths, it was noted.

The Northern Africa region is the second most COVID-19-affected African region, it also noted.

South Africa currently has the most COVID-19 cases, which hit 677,833.

The country also has the highest number of deaths related to COVID-19, at 16,909 according to the Africa CDC. (Xinhua/NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    23 mins ago

    U.S. elections: 7% of republicans, democrats defected since 2018 – Survey
    42 mins ago

    Nigerian Govt increases international airlines capacity to 200 passengers
    8 hours ago

    How 11 year-old girl was gang-raped to death
    9 hours ago

    With NTDC and Google Collaborating, why won’t you explore Nigeria?
    10 hours ago

    Donald Trump’s covid-19 positive status and the wisdom of tortoise
    11 hours ago

    Kogi: Agitation for cancellation of third term spreads
    13 hours ago

    Raphael James reveals the designer of Nigeria’s National Coat of Arms
    14 hours ago

    Ondo Election: To prevent recurrence of 1983 violence, IGP deploys top Police Chiefs