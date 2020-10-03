Sudanese gov’t, armed groups sign final peace deal

The Sudanese government and armed groups on Saturday signed a final peace deal in South Sudan’s capital Juba to end armed conflicts.

Speaking at the signing of the peace deal, Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Council Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan promised that there would be no return to war.

“We will not deviate from the peace. We reiterate our keenness to implement what has been agreed on.”

Meanwhile, Al-Hadi Idris, Chairman of the Alliance, urged the international community to support the implementation of the peace agreement.

Reports say that the deal included protocols of security arrangements, power and wealth sharing, compensation for the displaced people and refugees, land ownership, and realisation of justice and development.

Since October 2019, South Sudan has been mediating between the Sudanese government and the armed groups from Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile regions.

Sudan’s Justice and Equality Movement, led by Jibril Ibrahim and the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM) /Minni Minnawi faction, took part in the talks with the government.

Others are the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM)/northern sector (Malik Agar and Abdelaziz al-Hilu factions) and opposition groups from eastern, central and northern Sudan,

However, the SPLM/northern sector led by Abdelaziz al-Hilu has not yet signed the peace deal after the mediation suspended the negotiation between it and the Sudanese government.

Also the SLM/Abdul Wahid Mohamed Nur faction refused to join the peace talks.

The ceremony was attended by South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir, al-Burhan, and Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

Others are representatives from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Chad and Egypt as well as the United Nations, the AU, the Arab League and the EU.

Deputy Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Council Mohamed Daqlu signed the deal for the Sudanese government, while leaders of nine armed groups, under the Revolutionary Front Alliance, signed for the alliance.